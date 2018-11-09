Harmanpreet Kaur news: Skipper becomes first Indian woman to score T20I century

Another day and another record for Harmanpreet Kaur

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front and set the tone as India posted a massive 194/5 in the opening game of the Women's World T20 2018 against New Zealand at Guyana.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from India's innings:

0 - No Indian had ever scored a century in a women's World T20 game before today. The previous highest was 77, which was also by Harmanpreet Kaur.

1 - Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian to score a century in a women's T20I. The previous highest score was 97* by Mithali Raj.

2 - Jemimah Rodrigues became just the second Indian after Virat Kohli to score a fifty on World T20 debut.

3 - Harmanpreet Kaur is now just the third player to score a century in a women's World T20 game. She joins Australia's Meg Lanning and West Indies' Deandra Dottin as the only players to have achieved that feat.

3 - Kaur's 49-ball century is the third-fastest in women's T20Is. Only Deandra Dottin (38) and Tammy Beaumont (47) have scored a century in fewer balls than the Indian skipper.

7 - The 134-run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur is the seventh-best partnership in women's T20Is. It is also the best by an Indian pair, beating the previous mark of 130 between Mithali Raj and Thirush Kamini.

8 - Kaur became only the eighth player to score a century in a women's T20I.

9 - India's total of 194/5 is the ninth highest total in women's T20I history. It is also India's second-highest in the format, just behind their tally of 198/4.

194 - India's total of 194/5 is now the highest in a women's World T20 encounter. The previous highest was 191/4 by Australia in 2014.