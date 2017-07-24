Harmanpreet Kaur offered DSP post in Punjab Police by CM

Following her stupendous run in the WC, Harmanpreet was offered the DSP's role by Capt. Amarinder Singh

Harmanpreet was the player of the match in the semis against Australia

What’s the story?

Harmanpreet Kaur, star of India’s historic yet heartbreaking World Cup campaign, has been offered the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Punjab Police by the state’s Chief Minister.

Hailing India’s vice-captain for her extraordinary batting efforts, CM Amarinder Singh said that the 28-year-old had done Punjab proud.

Harmandar Singh, Harmanpreet’s proud father, later told ANI "I thank CM of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh for job offer. Our daughters made us proud”

In case you didn’t know…

Despite faltering in the finals against England, the Indian Women did the entire nation proud by putting up a spirited display throughout the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur was identified as one of the biggest stars, especially after her fortunes catapulted following a sensational 171 against Australia, hailed by many as one of the best knocks in women’s cricket.

The heart of the matter

Tweeting out an appreciation message after the World Cup final, Captain Amarinder Singh, who had served the Indian Army from 1963 to 1966, congratulated the team for putting up a spirited fight, and offered a job to Kaur.

Proud of @ImHarmanpreet, they gave an excellent fight to England in the World Cup final, would be happy to appoint her DSP if she desires. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2017

Following her whirlwind knock against Australia, Captain Amarinder had announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh, lauding her for her blistering batting that helped the Indian side reach the finals.

Interestingly, she was denied a job in Punjab Police in 2011, despite being a regular in the Indian team. A senior official had retorted at his father by saying: ‘She isn't a Harbhajan Singh that we will give her a DSP post'.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen whether Harmanpreet does accept the offer. She is up for a promotion in the Indian Railways, and her name will recommended, and she will be felicitated, once she gets back home.

She, along with the other members of the team, will also receive a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh each by the BCCI for their performances in the World Cup.

Author’s take

By sheer weight of their achievements, the Indian women have managed to capture the imagination of the entire nation, and inspire a generation of youngsters. However, it is also saddening to see that all the appreciation pours in only after a great performance makes them a headline.

Hopefully, this campaign will act as a catalyst for several Harmanpreets to follow and succeed in the future. This journey should be a starting point that changes the perception of the game in the country, for women’s cricket, and also for other neglected sportspersons in the country.

