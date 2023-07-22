Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is fierce on and off the field and is known for speaking her heart out.

She is one of those players who wear their hearts on their sleeves and give everything they have on the field. But that doesn't mean that she doesn't know how to give it back to the opponents or reporters, who sometimes ask some silly questions.

Harmanpreet Kaur, just like MS Dhoni, has that funny bone in her, that fans have seen in some of her cheeky answers in her interactions with the media over the years.

Harmanpreet Kaur's 3 most memorable interactions with reporters

#3. "Hum logo ne thodi na rope lagaya hai, jinhone lagaya hai unko poocho"

Before the WPL 2023, the BCCI, in order to provide spectators with more high-scoring contests and amusement, reduced the boundary length to 60 meters. However, boundaries were pushed to as close as 45 meters in the tournament, with several batters making the most of it.

But ahead of the first-ever WPL Final, two captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning participated in a press conference and addressed several questions, where they were also asked about the shorter boundaries.

Kaur's quirky and savage response made the room burst into laughter. She said:

“Hum logo ne thodi na rope lagaya hai. Jinhone rope lagaya hai, aap unko poocho na. (We did not put the boundary ropes in place. You must ask those who did.)

"It is not in our hands, is it? It is in the hands of the officials. You can talk to them.”

#2. "Harmanpreet Kaur, Thank you"

India made an emphatic comeback in the second ODI to level the ongoing three-match series against Bangladesh, thanks to an all-round show from Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 86 runs and took four wickets.

In the post-match presentation after India’s 120-run win, the presenter mistakenly addressed Harmanpreet Kaur as Jemimah Rodrigues, saying, “Thank you very much, Jemimah, and congratulations.”

The Indian captain was quick to respond as she said, “Harmanpreet Kaur, thank you.” It led to the presenter correcting himself and saying, “Harmanpreet, beg your pardon.”

#1. "I thought you would ask about all ten wickets."

The third and final ODI between India and England in 2022 saw a dramatic finish as Deepti Sharma showed incredible game awareness to run Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end to secure a 16-run win for India.

England were reeling at 118/9 in the 170-run chase when Dean, alongside Freya Davis, led a fightback for the hosts.

However, in the 44th over of the inning, Sharma kept her calm and ran Dean out during the delivery stride. As expected, this drew mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity, with many of them labeling it a violation of the law.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also quizzed about the dismissal in the post-match presentation. As a true leader, Kaur stood by her teammates, saying:

“To be honest, I thought you would ask about all ten wickets, because they were not easy to take."

"It's a part of the game. I don't think we have done anything new; you can always take those chances. It shows that you are aware of what the batters are doing. I will back my player because I don't think she has done anything that isn't in the ICC rules. Everything is part of the game. At the end of the day, a win is a win, and you need to enjoy that," she added.