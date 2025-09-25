Harmanpreet Kaur vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 152 ODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India Women in the 2025 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The Women in Blue finished runners-up in the ICC event in 2005 and 2017, but are yet to lift the coveted trophy. Harmanpreet thus has a chance to create history.

The 36-year-old recently led India Women in the three-match home series against Australia Women, which the hosts lost 2-1 despite putting up a brave fight. The captain, however, had an underwhelming campaign, scoring 80 runs in three innings at an average of 26.67 and a strike rate of 114.29. After failing in the first two matches, she contributed 52 off 35 balls in the final ODI in Delhi.

Harmanpreet has so far featured in 152 one-day matches. Ahead of India Women's 2025 World Cup campaign, we compare her stats with that of former India men's captain MS Dhoni.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better average and strike rate after 152 ODIs?

In 152 ODIs, Harmanpreet has scored 4,149 runs at an average of 37.37 and a strike rate of 76.42. Of her 4,000-plus runs, 955 have come in 27 matches against England at an average of 45.47. She has also scored 802 runs in 26 matches against South Africa at an average of 53.46 and 482 runs in 19 matches against New Zealand at an average of 34.42.

After 152 ODIs, Dhoni had 5,026 runs to his name at an average of 50.26 and a strike rate of 89.46. Of his 5,000-plus runs after 152 matches, 1,370 came in 35 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 62.27. He had 920 runs in 23 matches against Pakistan at an average of 54.11 and 690 runs in 23 matches against Australia at an average of 43.12.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs MS Dhoni - Who has more hundreds after 152 ODIs?

Having played 152 ODIs, Harmanpreet has notched up seven hundreds and 20 half-centuries. Her career-best score in the format is the iconic 171*, which came off 115 balls against Australia in Derby in the second semifinal of the 2017 World Cup. Of her seven tons, three have come against England and one each against Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harmanpreet Kaur 4,149 37.37 76.42 171* 7 20 MS Dhoni 5,026 50.26 89.46 183* 5 34

(Harmanpreet Kaur vs MS Dhoni - ODI stats comparison after 152 matches)

After 152 ODIs, Dhoni had five hundreds and 34 half-centuries to his name. His best of 183* came off 145 balls against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in October 2005. The knock featured 15 fours and 10 sixes. Of his other four hundreds, one each came against Australia, Hong Kong and Pakistan. The keeper-batter also slammed a ton for Asia XI against Africa XI in 2007 in Chennai.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in chases after 152 ODIs?

Out of 152 games that Harmanpreet has featured in, India has batted second 67 times. In chases, the India Women captain has scored 1,430 runs at an average of 37.63 and a strike rate of 73.55. The 36-year-old has hit one hundred and nine half-centuries in ODI chases.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harmanpreet Kaur 67 1,430 37.63 73.55 107* 1 9 MS Dhoni 80 2,234 53.19 84.62 183* 1 16

(Harmanpreet vs Dhoni - ODI stats comparison in chases after 152 matches)

Of his first 152 ODIs, Dhoni was part of 80 games in which his team batted first. In chases, the Indian legend had scored 2,234 runs at an average of 53.19 and a strike rate of 84.62. Dhoni had notched up one hundred and 16 half-centuries while batting second after 152 one-dayers.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in wins after 152 ODIs?

Harmanpreet has so far featured in 88 matches that Team India have won. In winning causes, she has contributed 2,415 runs at an average of 48.30 and a strike rate of 82.53. Of her seven ODI tons, six have resulted in wins for India Women. In 63 matches that India have lost, she has scored 1,720 runs at an average of 28.66. She has also scored 14 runs in one tied ODI.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Harmanpreet Kaur 88 2,415 48.30 82.53 171* 6 10 MS Dhoni 85 3,346 79.66 100.11 183* 5 23

(Harmanpreet vs Dhoni - ODI stats comparison in chases after 152 matches)

Of his first 152 matches, Dhoni was part of 85 games that his team won. In winning causes, he contributed 3,346 runs at an average of 79.66 and a strike rate of 100.11. All of his five tons at that stage came in wins. In 58 matches that his team lost, he scored 1,532 runs at an average of 26.87. Dhoni was also part of nine ODIs that produced no result in which he scored 148 runs.

[Note: Of his first 152 ODIs, Dhoni played three matches for Asia XI]

