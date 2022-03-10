Hasan Ali returns to squad as Pakistan gear up for 2nd Test vs Australia

Pakistan has received some positive news in the build-up to its second Test against Australia. Sialkot pacer Hasan Ali is set to return to the side after missing the first Test due to an abductor strain.

The Islamabad United bowler was injured during his side's game against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf also missed out on the first due to an injury and covid, respectively.

Naseem Shah replaced Hasan Ali in the first Test. Pakistan's frontline pacer is expected to be a part of the starting XI, spearheading the attack alongside Shaheen Afridi.

The return of Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf is a huge boost for the home side ahead of the match in Karachi. However, Faheem Ashraf is set to miss out again after testing positive for the covid virus.

The Australian team landed in Karachi amidst heavy security as they made their way to the team hotels. The two teams had their first practice session at the National Stadium this afternoon, with both sides also getting a good look at the pitch for this match.

Pakistan and Australia are level as the contest heads to Karachi

After the first game ended in a tame draw on a dull surface, the hosts will look to take advantage in Karachi. The National Stadium is Pakistan's favorite hunting ground, where it has won 23 of the 43 Tests it has played there while losing only twice.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be hoping to get their first win in Karachi. Australia has never won a Test at this venue, drawing five and losing three games.

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side and conducive to spin bowling. The hosts are expected to play their spin duo of Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali once again. Wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood could also get a look-in. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is in contention for the Aussies.

The second Test begins on Sunday, 12 March at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Edited by Steffi