PAK vs AUS 2022: Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf to miss the second Test against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is set to miss his second Test in a row.
Pratyush Rohra
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 09:46 PM IST
Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the second Test against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that the all-rounder tested positive upon arrival at the team hotel in Karachi.

The 28-year-old all-rounder also missed the Rawalpindi Test due to a hamstring injury which he picked up during the Pakistan Super League. He was originally expected to join the squad for the second Test in Karachi, alongside Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf. The duo also missed the first Test due to injury and COVID-19, respectively.

شکریہ راولپنڈی!#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS https://t.co/77EvyjO6P2

PCB have stated that they will announce a replacement, if required, in due course. Meanwhile, Ashraf will enter a five-day isolation period before being eligible to join the squad again.

The Australian side have also reached Karachi amidst heavy security. The two teams will have their full practice sessions at the National Stadium on Thursday (March 10) morning.

All eyes on Karachi for the second Test between Pakistan and Australia

With the next two #PAKvAUS Tests expected to favour spin bowling, skipper Pat Cummins shares his thoughts on who might partner Nathan Lyon https://t.co/eWHBnWMrnm

After their first Test in 24 years on Pakistan soil ended in a stalemate, both the hosts and Australia will be gearing up for their second encounter of the three-match series.

There was plenty of chatter around the flat surface in Rawalpindi, with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja even stating that it was not a good advert for Test cricket. That is expected to change in the second match. The conditions in Karachi are expected to favor spin bowling, so we could see both sides make some changes to their line-ups.

Wrist-spinners are expected to get more purchase off the surface on offer for the second Test. The hosts might be tempted to recall Zahid Mahmood, while Australia will be mulling over deploying an extra spinner in the form of Mitchell Swepson.

The second Test will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, starting on Sunday, March 12.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
