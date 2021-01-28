“Haven’t changed it since kindergarten” – Twitter can’t stop laughing after seeing Rishabh Pant’s signature

Rishabh Pant can’t seem to do any wrong. The youngster has become the darling of Indian cricket after his stellar show against Australia, with fans and experts in awe of his explosive batting style.

Now, fans can’t stop laughing after Rishabh Pant’s hilarious signature went viral. After Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon played his 100th Test, he received a signed jersey from Team India. Pant was one of the many Indian players to sign the white flannel. While Lyon shared the jersey’s picture on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but notice the little message left by the southpaw.

Twitter quickly erupted after fans noticed Rishabh Pant’s signature, praising the youngster for his hilarious take.

Many applaud Rishabh Pant’s ‘smiley’ signature

While many praised Ajinkya Rahane for the great gesture, some fans couldn’t help but notice Rishabh Pant’s odd signature. The 23-year-old put a little smiley face alongside his autograph, with the youngster receiving praise for his innovativeness.

Some couldn't read Rishabh Pant’s signature

While many couldn’t stop laughing after seeing Rishabh Pant put a smiley beside his signature, several Twitter users cheekily trolled the wicket-keeper-batsman for his poor handwriting. One user hilariously suggested that Pant changed his sign specifically for the Aussies.

Rishabh Pant's signature is disturbingly similar to my own. — Rishabh (@rishabhism) January 27, 2021

I reckon Pant hasn't changed his signature since Kindergarten. — Athena (@footballdesi) January 27, 2021

Only @elonmusk can crack Pant's Signature 😂😂 — Savage Mohan (@savagemohan) January 27, 2021

I hope they have Lyon a warranty card coz this is the Pant signature that comes on SG bats https://t.co/GFOAIPjj1W pic.twitter.com/OgFVsRoiU6 — Varun Shetty (@varunshetty) January 28, 2021

Other signatures didn't go unnoticed as well

While Rishabh Pant’s comical signature took the cake, several Twitter users also trolled Prithvi Shaw for putting a 100 beside his signature. Some were in awe of Cheteshwar Pujara’s huge handwriting, while the smiley put up by Mayank Agarwal didn’t go unnoticed as well.

Seems like Pant's signature wants to buy a drink for Natarajan's signature. — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) January 27, 2021