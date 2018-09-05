Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Have been a big fan of Ishant for a long time, says Dale Steyn

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
8.26K   //    05 Sep 2018, 18:44 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three
Ishant is India's leading wicket-taker in the Test series

South African pacer Dale Steyn has revealed that he has, for a long time, admired the way Ishant Sharma has been able to bowl for his country despite the non-assisting tracks in India, managing to keep his focus and fitness in place.

Speaking to bcci.tv, Steyn said: "I have been a big fan of Ishant (Sharma) for a very long time. Played with him at the Sunrisers, saw what he was capable of doing back then. I always felt that he was very unlucky because India played at one point they played a lot of Test matches at home in a row and those wickets are not assisting towards fast bowlers.

"As a fast bowler, you are kind of in and out of the side, and your team is regularly relying on spinners".

"And yet he has maintained focus and fitness to be able to come on a tour like this, when the fast bowlers are really needed, and stood up. I am very happy that he has achieved the things he has done and played County as well to prepare him for this summer".

He also heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, appreciating how the 24-year-old complements his quirky action and raw pace with incredible skill and control over the ball.

"Some of the Indian quicks coming through are Bumrah - you speak to any international batter and he'll tell you he's difficult to face. Strange action, runs in and generates a lot of pace. And he's got incredible skill - we saw him get Keaton Jennings dismissal (in the fourth Test), couple of balls away and without playing a shot, one that nipped back in."

He's young and he's got the skill, and he's got pace. What more can you ask for."

Ishant is India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series against England, having picked up 15 wickets in four games. Bumrah, on the other hand, has played two games and has managed to get 11 wickets already, with one Test still to go in the series.

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
