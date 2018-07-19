Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Haven't really prepared anything for the T20 format, says R Ashwin

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
122   //    19 Jul 2018, 01:43 IST

CRICKET-IND-NZL
R Ashwin will have to play a key role in the Test series against England

India off-spinner R Ashwin has been named in the Test squad for the first three matches to face England starting on August 1 and the offie is expected to play a key role in the upcoming five-match series.

He has been preparing for the tour by playing for Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League and has led his side to two wins in three matches. On a personal note, he has been having a good tournament as he has picked up six wickets in three matches and scored some runs when he got a chance to bat in the tournament.

After his side registered an eight-wicket win over Lyca Kovai Kings at the NPR College Ground in Natham, Dindigul, Sportskeeda caught up with the veteran of 58 Test matches in an exclusive chat.

Here are the excerpts.

1. How has the quality in TNPL evolved over the years?

I think that the quality has definitely got better. One thing that is really standing out in this tournament is the quality of pitches. In the last two years where the ball spun and people really thought that the spinners will play a key role. It is getting into the domain where the IPL is being played on placid wickets and even the international cricket is also being on such wickets. I think that the wickets have got better and hence the strokeplay has also got better. Hopefully, it will throw up a few more talents also.

2. How have you prepared yourself ahead of the England series?

My preparation has been just playing cricket and training hard. Over the last month or so, I played cricket, so, there is some cricket under my belt. It won't be alien when I go there and bowl. Hopefully, I can use my experience from last year when I played in England, adapt quickly and bowl well.

3. You have been playing T20s and now, you will be playing Tests. How easy or difficult will it be for you to adapt to different formats?

Recently, I played against Afghanistan as well. I haven't really prepared anything for the T20 format at all to be honest. I have only used my experience and the different variations I have developed. Pretty much otherwise I have had long bowls in the nets. I also played a lot of one-day cricket also before the TNPL and played one Test against Afghanistan. So, I think there is enough preparation. The only thing is about quick adaptation there.

4. You guys lost the first two match in TNPL and came back strongly since then. How are things shaping up for you guys?

Even in the first game, we posted a good score. We were a bit short and lost the game in the fag end. With that regards, we were not unhappy after any of the three games. It is just that we got better after the first game.

TNPL 2018 Indian Cricket Team Dindigul Dragons Ravichandran Ashwin
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
