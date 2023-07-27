"He is the best" - AB de Villiers compares Virat Kohli to the likes of Tiger Woods and Roger Federer

AB de Villiers has reserved high praise for his close friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli. He stated that the star Indian batter is in the league of legendary sportsmen like Tiger Woods and Roger Federer.

De Villiers opined that Kohli's hunger and desire to be the best is what sets him apart from the rest. He suggested that it is one quality which is common in some of the greatest sporting icons of the world.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the South African legend explained:

"What a remarkable man (Virat Kohli) and player. He has got a huge following around the world. Why? Because he is the best, in my humble opinion. It's been an absolute pleasure to play with and against Virat, and there are a few things that stand out to me. Yes, he has got the talent, he has played from a very young age, he was earmarked as one of the big up-and-coming players for India.

"But one thing stands out, and it is a similar thing that I see in all the greatest sportsmen around the world. I see it in Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, all of them have one thing in common: desire, hunger, and a fighting spirit. The desire to never give up. They want to be the best."

Notably, with the recently concluded second Test between India and West Indies, Virat Kohli completed 500 international outings. The champion batter notched up his 76th ton in the fixture, scoring 121 runs in the first innings.

"An absolute pleasure to watch him play with all his experience now" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers further spoke about how he first met Virat Kohli when the latter was very young. He mentioned that he has witnessed the journey of the Indian batter and has seen him grow.

The 39-year-old emphasized that it is a delight to watch the seasoned campaigner bat and also commended Kohli for his recording-breaking spree, adding:

"The second Test match was a draw, but a very special one for my good friend, Vrat Kohli. He scored his 76th century and has played 500 games of international cricket now. That is absolutely astonishing. He has broken some records and equalled some records. I have watched this guy grow up in a way. I met him when he was very young, and it's an absolute pleasure to watch him play with all his experience now.

"He is calm and collected. He is a senior player in that Indian setup. He is a legend and a hero to so many, and I love watching him play and that makes me very happy to see him do so well."

Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 27.