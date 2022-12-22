"He has been a champion in every way" - Dinesh Karthik on Jaydev Unadkat's Test comeback for India after 12 years

Dinesh Karthik believes that Jaydev Unadkat's comeback to India's Test team will inspire many, given how hard the pacer toiled in domestic cricket to get back into the reckoning.

The keeper-batter stated that Unadkat deserves praise for all the hard work he has put in over the years. He lauded the left-arm pacer for contributing significantly to the Saurashtra team. He also pointed out that the 31-year-old kept delivering impressive performances despite having to play on flat pitches in domestic cricket.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on Thursday, December 22, Karthik said:

"Jaydev Unadkat is a great example of somebody who has persevered and gone through the ups and downs of life like anyone else, but stuck with it and got better. They say leaders should obviously walk the talk, and that's exactly what he has done for Saurashtra.

"Getting wickets day after day on flat tracks, making sure that he is leading the pack. He has groomed Chetan Sakariya over a period of time. Hats off to him! He has been a champion in every way."

Karthik further spoke about the challenges of playing domestic cricket. He mentioned how a player has to remain motivated throughout the season while playing in front of empty stands.

He also added that doing well consistently in those conditions has reaped dividends for Unadkat, helping him improve his game significantly.

"It is a bigger message," Karthik added. "It's one of perseverance and discipline. It's about being a leader. The message is to try to sustain and be fit year after year. Even in the IPL, when Unadkat played for RPSG, he single-handedly took them to the finals in one season. He has gained great confidence from playing domestic cricket. Domestic cricket is a very hard place.

"When you play international cricket, there are millions watching you, when you play domestic cricket, there are at times just two dogs watching you who also belong to the groundsmen. The only motivation is how you push yourself to achieve what you want to achieve."

Unadkat made a fantastic return to international cricket, bowling wonderfully on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh. The pacer bagged two scalps in the first innings, receiving widespread praise for his bowling exploits.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#BANvIND #CricketTwitter You got to feel happy for Jaydev Unadkat You got to feel happy for Jaydev Unadkat 😇❤️#BANvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/AtaeeDBtCT

Notably, Unadkat created an unwanted record on his return, becoming the first Indian player to play a Test after missing 112 fixtures. He surpassed Karthik, who previously held the record after making an appearance after missing 87 Tests.

"The biggest smile of the day for me was seeing Jaydev Unadkat's name in the playing XI" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik stated that he was pleased to see India give Jaydev Unadkat a chance to prove his worth in the second Test, as he initially did not expect the bowler to get a game in this series.

The seasoned glovesman pointed out how Unadkat was able to extract great bounce from the surface in Dhaka, even with the older ball. He claimed that the pacer has become a much-improved bowler now, given that he is able to hit the seam consistently.

"The biggest smile of the day for me was seeing Jaydev Unadkat's name in the playing XI," Karthik added. "I genuinely thought that he wouldn't get a game on this trip. But things just worked out well for him. He wasn't even around for the last Test match due to visa issues.

"It's good to see him coming back and bowling the spell that he bowled first-up and getting the amount of bounce that he extracted. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj got the hard new ball. But when Unadkat came in, he was able to lift the ball from length. That can only happen when you hit the seam. That is the difference between Jaydev Unadkat in 2010 and Jaydev Unadkat in 2022."

It is worth mentioning that Unadkat was originally not a part of India's Test squad for the Bangladesh series. He was later added to the side as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami just days before the first Test.

Poll : 0 votes