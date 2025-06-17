“He is close to a legend stage” - When MS Dhoni reacted to Virat Kohli’s Edgbaston hundred in ENG vs IND 2018 Tests

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni hailed Virat Kohli for his brilliant century in the first Test of the 2018 England tour at Edgbaston. Kohli, who debuted for India under Dhoni, struggled massively in his first-ever Test series in England in 2014.

The champion batter scored only 134 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.40 in five Tests in 2014. Despite thriving in all conditions across formats after the forgettable Test series in 2024, Kohli was under immense pressure to prove his credentials in English conditions.

With the cricketing world keenly watching, he overcame all odds by scoring a magical 149 off 225 deliveries in his first innings of the following England Test tour in 2018.

In a media interaction after the Edgbaston Test in 2018, Dhoni showered praise on Kohli for his incredible knock, saying (via The Statesman):

"Virat is the best and he’s already reached a status where he is close to a legend stage. I am happy for him and the way he has batted. He has been brilliant in the last few years. He has taken the team forward and that’s what you want from a leader. I wish all the best to him."

Dhoni was still leading the Indian side when Kohli endured a dismal series with the bat in 2024. Despite his brilliance in the first Test in 2018, India suffered a 31-run loss to England.

Virat Kohli had a 2018 England tour to remember with the bat

Virat Kohli smashed the England bowlers for fun in 2018. [Credit: Getty]

Virat Kohli took off after his first-innings century at Edgbaston by scoring runs for fun in the five-Test series in England in 2018. The 36-year-old scored a half-century in the second innings of the opening Test before bagging two low scores in the two innings of the second Test at Lord's.

However, with India trailing 0-2, Kohli enjoyed his best Test in England with the bat, scoring 97 and 103 in the third game at Nottingham. His heroics helped India win their lone Test of the series by 203 runs.

The right-hander scored three more 40+ scores, including a half-century, in the final two Tests despite India losing both matches. Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer in the series with 593 runs at an average of 59.30.

The consistent performances silenced any doubts about his red-ball prowess in English conditions.

