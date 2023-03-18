"He won't get to play many matches" - Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar Yadav's ODI spot is on the line 

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes the remaining two ODIs of the ongoing series between India and Australia will be crucial for star batter Suryakumar Yadav. Arguably the best T20 batter in the world, 'SKY' hasn't quite been able to replicate that form in ODIs.

The team management has backed him for well over a year in this format, but he has failed to deliver consistently so far.

Shreyas Iyer's back injury gave SKY the opportunity to bat at No. 4 in the first ODI on his home ground at the Wankhede Stadium. However, he was dismissed for a golden duck, struck in front by Mitchell Starc.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of the first ODI, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's ODI future:

"Yes (Suryakumar Yadav will miss the World Cup spot if he doesn't perform in this series). He won't get to play many matches later so these two remaining knocks are going to be crucial for his selection in the World Cup squad."

Wasim Jaffer on Mitchell Starc's opening spell

Although India needed just 189 runs to win the game, their chase was far from being a comfortable one. Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with the new ball, reducing the hosts to 39/4 and picking up the three big wickets of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill.

On this, Wasim Jaffer stated:

"No I don't think the Indian batters were caught on the crease against Starc. It is tough to negotiate a ball swinging at 140-145 kmph and if the ball is bowled in the right areas, especially by a left-armer, then it's not easy to play."

Jaffer also believes Australia could have defended even 188 had Starc received a bit more support from other bowlers. He said:

" I feel Mitchell Starc didn't get enough support from the other end. Had he got some support from other bowlers, the result could have been a lot different. So yes (on whether Australia didn't try enough short deliveries)."

Australia will take a lot of heart from their fighting effort at the Wankhede Stadium into the next game at Vizag on Sunday.

