Suryakumar Yadav's coach Vinayak Mane thinks SKY should have played Adil Rashid cautiously during India’s T20 World Cup semi-final loss to England in Adelaide last week.

On Thursday (November 10), eventual title winners England thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval to shatter the hopes of millions of Indian fans to lift an ICC trophy, which has eluded them for almost a decade now.

England captain Jos Buttler put India into bat first on a surface that had some grass. It was the same deafening story for India in the ICC knockout matches - the openers failing to rise to the occasion.

India’s most trustworthy batting pair in the T20 World Cup - Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav - joined forces at the end of the nine overs. Suryakumar, who scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 193.97 ahead of the semi-final, smashed Ben Stokes for four and a six, thanks to his meticulous timing which has augmented his lap shot.

However, India's No.4 innings fizzled out while attempting to play an inside out to Rashid's delivery which turned away outside the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav couldn’t connect the ball well and, as a result, was caught by Phil Salt at the sweeper cover.

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal became a turning point in the Indian innings as they fell some 20 runs short on a batting-friendly surface in Adelaide. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33) and Kohli (50 off 40) assured India post a par score of 168.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Vinayak Mane, the coach of Suryakumar at Mumbai’s Parsi Gymkhana, said the middle-order batter could have avoided targeting Rashid and instead outsmart the other England bowlers.

“I know it was a big game for Team India and people wanted him to do well. But it's one of those games where you don’t pick and choose right. I feel Rashid being the best spinner, maybe he could have targeted Livingstone or Moeen Ali and the other seamers. The risk factor would have been much lesser, I think Rashid was the best spinner,” Mane told Sportskeeda.

"Had we been chasing 200 then we had to go after Rashid also" - Vinayak Mane on Suryakumar Yadav's plan failed against Adil Rashid

Mane, who played 57 First-Class and 33 List-A matches for Mumbai from 2000 to 2009, was of the opinion that senior batter Kohli could have tackled Rashid's spin threat.

Mane added:

“Had we been chasing 200 then we had to go after Rashid also. They could have deflected him being the best wicket-taker and they could have gone after the next five bowlers. He could have left Rashid and let the other guy (Kohli) do it and focus on the rest of the bowlers.”

England openers Alex Hales (86* off 47) and Buttler (80* off 49) were ruthless in toying with the experienced Indian bowling attack. For the second time in as many T20 World Cups, India failed to pick up a single wicket while defending 150+ scores.

