"He looked very similar to Curtley Ambrose" -Steve Waugh picks Jofra Archer as England's trump card for the Ashes

Steve Waugh has drawn parallels between former West Indies pacer Curtley Ambrose and Jofra Archer, who he thinks will be England's trump card in the upcoming Ashes.

England last toured Australia in 2017-18, when they failed to win a Test match, losing the series by a 4-0 margin. In a recent podcast, Steve Waugh had his say on who could be the difference-maker from England going into the Ashes, with the former Australian skipper picking Jofra Archer.

"The first time I saw him [Archer] I thought he looked very similar to the first time I saw [West Indies great] Curtly Ambrose, in that he has the ability to lift an extra gear and he can make things happen quickly. ‘So, for me, he really is a trump card for England’s chances in Australia. I think the key player is Jofra Archer," Waugh spoke on Road To The Ashes podcast.

How many runs would you get off this @JofraArcher over? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rWx3bkSpbo — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 27, 2021

Waugh added that Archer would enjoy bowling on bouncy Australian pitches.

"He’s something different and will enjoy the pace and bounce of the Australian wickets and is potentially a world class bowler," the former Aussie captain added.

Jofra Archer made his Test debut in the 2019 Ashes, which ended at 2-2. England last won an Ashes series Down Under in 2010-11 under Andrew Strauss' captaincy.

"Both batting orders have been a bit brittle" - Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh also had his say on who might have an edge between the two sides in the upcoming Ashes. The 55-year-old explained that the batting line-ups of both England and Australia are vulnerable.

"Both batting orders have been a bit brittle over the last six to 12 months and England – like Australia – need to get 600 runs on the board across both innings and then both teams are capable of bowling the opposition out twice, so it’s really up to the batters to lay the platform," Steve Waugh said.

The Ashes is likely to kick off on December 9, with the first Test being played at the Gabba in Brisbane. Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney will host the second, third and fourth Tests, respectively, while Perth will host the final game. The second Test in Adelaide is expected to be a day-night encounter. Australia are yet to lose a Test match under lights.