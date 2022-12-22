“He’s been a domestic giant” – Wasim Jaffer hails Jaydev Unadkat on Test comeback against Bangladesh

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has praised Jaydev Unadkat for delivering against Bangladesh on his Test comeback on Day 1 (Thursday, December 22) of the ongoing Dhaka Test. The veteran called him a domestic giant and credited the seamer for leading Saurashtra by example and guiding them to Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy titles.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Unadkat said:

“First of all, I felt really, really happy when he got picked into the Indian team after playing his last Test in 2010. He worked so hard and tirelessly for Saurashtra or West Zone or India A, wherever he got the opportunity."

He continued:

"He led them to a Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He’s been a domestic giant. So, he got the rewards for the work that he’s done for a decade.”

Jaffer hailed Unadkat for bowling in tandem because of his decade-long experience of playing in the domestic circuit. He said:

“He got an opportunity to play and made an impact, that wicket of Mushfiqur especially. He’s somebody who has played so many games and got 300-400 first-class wickets. He has the intelligence to bowl the way he did. He had his impact and contributed on Day 1.”

For the uninitiated, Unadkat made his Test comeback after 12 years and two days following his debut against South Africa in 2010. He took the prized scalp of Mushfiqur Rahim and in-form opener Zakir Hasan, who scored a century in the previous Test.

“The ball reverses when he bowls with the old ball” – Wasim Jaffer on Umesh Yadav

Wasim Jaffer also lauded senior pacer Umesh Yadav for his ability to generate reverse-swing with the old ball. He believes that the speedster always gives a stiff challenge to batters in sub-continent conditions.

On this, he said:

“I mean that’s the experience of playing for so many years for India. He’s improved a lot and I feel Umesh Yadav is far more dangerous when you get subcontinent-like conditions.

"He’s one of those bowlers who is hard to play in sub-continent-like conditions because the ball reverses when he bowls with the old ball. The new ball swings a little bit.”

Yadav finished with figures of 4/25 as Bangladesh were bundled out for 227 in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin also took a four-fer.

In response, the visitors were 19/0 after the end of Day 1, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease.

Poll : 0 votes