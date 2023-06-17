"He's probably got another 10 years in the game" - Jonny Bairstow in awe of Joe Root

England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has predicted Joe Root to go on for another 10 years after a scintillating hundred on day 1 of first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The right-handed batter reflected that it was an absolute pleasure to bat with the former captain.

The Yorkshire batter scored a pristine hundred on day one of the first Ashes Test, his first in the format against Australia since 2015. He got there only in 145 balls and added a quick-fire 121 with Bairstow to lift England from a precarious 176-5.

Speaking at a presser after the day's play, the keeper-batter reflected on how Root has been through the toughest of times and earmarked him to continue achieving significant milestones 10 years from now.

"It's brilliant, it's really special. As someone who's known him for such a long time, been through thick and thin, ups and downs and experienced lots of different things together, it is an absolute pleasure to be out there and at the other end with him. He is a fantastic player, he's a fantastic talent and he's probably got another 10 years in the game. He'll be after 25,000 runs or something stupid, when he's 55 and he's still playing."

It was also Root's 30th century in Test cricket, only one behind his Australian counterpart Steve Smith, who is on 31. The former England captain also previously crossed the 11000-run mark in Tests against Ireland at Lord's.

"It's slightly drier than I was expecting it to be" - Jonny Bairstow on the Edgbaston deck

Bairstow, who made a run-a-ball 78, has backed his bowlers to exploit what he predicts would be interesting conditions over the next few days. He added:

"I think the pitch is going to be interesting over the next couple of days. The lads made it look pretty good today because we went about in a way that didn't enable the Australian bowlers to settle. Hopefully, with the skills set our bowlers have got, and with how relentless they can be with lengths and lines they bowl, we are able to exploit different things. It's slightly drier than I was expecting it to be."

Australia reached 14-0 at Stumps on day one after Ben Stokes declared at 393-8. Usman Khawaja and David Warner survived a tricky 4-over session.

