"He's not running away from problems, but wants to tackle them head-on" - Reetinder Sodhi on Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Former cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has reserved high praise for Hardik Pandya for leading Team India to a stunning 2-1 T20I series win over Sri Lanka.

Sodhi pointed out how Pandya was not hesitant to put the team in an uncomfortable position during the recently concluded home series. He emphasized that with his fearless approach, the talismanic all-rounder has the potential to achieve great success as a leader.

Speaking to India News Sports on Sunday, January 8, Sodhi said:

"I think he has it in him. He is a fearless campaigner. The way he marshalled his resources was wonderful. He's a guy who's not afraid to take risks. He is aware that India have struggled in certain areas.

"He voluntarily put the team in those uncomfortable positions. It shows that he is not running away from problems, but wants to tackle them head-on."

The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side started off the series with a thrilling two-run victory over Sri Lanka. While they suffered a 16-run loss in the ensuing contest, they bounced back by completing a comprehensive 91-run win in the all-important deciding encounter.

"India should look to develop Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav" - Saba Karim

During the discussion, former keeper-batter Saba Karim highlighted that India have a potent spin attack with the likes of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal doing well.

He, however, emphasized the importance of having more wrist spinners in the T20I team. Karim opined that Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav should also be added to the mix to further strengthen the side's bowling attack.

On this, Karim said:

"Kuldeep Yadav should be added to India's T20I team. We already have three very good spinners. Washington Sundar has shown great improvement in both batting and bowling. Axar Patel has also shown how capable he is.

"Yuzvendra Chahal will get better as you give him more confidence. Wrist spinners play a major role in this format. India should look to develop Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav."

Notably, the Men in Blue will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka. The series opener is set to be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side for the 50-over fixtures. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the vice-captain of the ODI team.

India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

