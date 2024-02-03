"He is the Sachin Tendulkar of bowlers" - Fans hail James Anderson for incredible spell in second Test against India

England legend James Anderson continued his outstanding bowling on Day 2 of the second Test against India in Vizag.

After a miserly spell of 1/30 in 17 overs on Day 1, the 41-year-old was on the money straightaway on the second morning. Anderson removed Ravichandran Ashwin on 20 with a peach to end a crucial 34-run seventh-wicket partnership.

The veteran pacer then showcased his experience by playing mind games with double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, inducing the youngster to play a false shot to be dismissed for 209.

Anderson finished with sensational figures of 3/47 in 25 overs on a pitch that offered little to the bowlers. Despite India scoring at a run rate of over 3.50, the Lancashire-born cricketer conceded only 1.88 runs per over.

The spell took Anderson closer to the magical 700-wicket mark in Tests, with the pacer only seven shy of the figure. He is also the third-leading wicket-taker in Test history, behind only Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

The champion cricketer is also the all-time leading wicket-taker against India in Tests, with 142 scalps in 36 outings. Furthermore, Anderson has become the oldest pacer to play a Test in India, surpassing Lala Amarnath.

Fans on Twitter hailed Anderson for his skillset, durability, and attitude at 41 with these reactions:

Team India bowled out for under 400 in their first innings

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Team India could not add many more to their overnight score of 336/6 on the morning of Day 2 and got bowled out for 396 in their first innings.

Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his maiden double-century and finished a breathtaking knock on 209 off 290 balls. However, no other Indian batter scored even 35 despite several entering double figures.

England received good contributions from almost all their bowlers, with Anderson's 3/47 leading the way. He was well supported by the spin duo of Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir, who both finished with three wickets each.

The star of the first Test, Tom Hartley, picked up the other wicket to fall as England restricted the hosts to a seemingly below-par total on a batting-friendly wicket at Vizag.

India are in a precarious position in the series after suffering a shocking defeat in the first Test by 28 runs. They are missing KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj from the opening Test, along with Virat Kohli, who opted out of the first two Tests.

