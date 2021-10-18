''He will be missed''- Aakash Chopra posts a cryptic tweet as Rahul Chahar suffers a poor outing in the 1st warm-up

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra posted a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter timeline as the Indian bowling unit struggled to make an impact against a power-packed England batting line-up in their first warm-up fixture.

Chopra wrote:

‘’He will be missed…"

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash He will be missed… He will be missed…

While the cricketer-turned pundit did not specifically reveal the name, it certainly looks like he was referring to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who isn't a part of the T20 World Cup squad.

Chopra's tweet came in the immediate aftermath of yet another poor outing for Rahul Chahar in the warm-up fixture in Dubai.

Chahar, who earned his maiden T20 World Cup spot on the back of consistent performances over the past couple of seasons, has looked off-color since the start of the UAE leg.

He managed just 2 wickets in the first four outings during the 2nd leg- 0/22 (4), 0/34 (3), 1/33 (4), 1/27 (4)- and was eventually dropped from the starting XI for the remainder of the season.

Rahul Chahar struggled to make an impact in the first warm-up

The right-arm leg-spinner started well in the warm-up game as he knocked over Dawid Malan with a googly but struggled for accuracy and control for the remaining parts of his spell.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

It was either too short or too full from Chahar and the likes of Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow made him pay big time. In four overs, Chahar ended up giving away 43 runs.

Both Chahal and Chahar came to the UAE with contrasting fortunes. The former had a point to prove after he was omitted from the World Cup squad following a string of poor performances.

But even though he wasn't doing well for India in the past 12-15 months, Chahal had a very good outing in the UAE during the 13th IPL season. In 15 games, the 30-year-old claimed 21 wickets at an average of 19.28 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Titu Mama™🦁 @TituTweets_ Still can't believe that Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarti, Ashwin and Axar were selected ahead of our best T20I spinner ever🤷 Still can't believe that Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarti, Ashwin and Axar were selected ahead of our best T20I spinner ever🤷 https://t.co/JcuRa92wbs

Chahal struggled during the Indian leg but he went on to do an encore of his 2020 performance on his return to the Emirates nation. He claimed wickets in almost every game and remained extremely economical which led to calls for his recall in the WC squad.

However, India have stuck with Chahar and the management will now hope that the leg-spinner lives up to the expectations.

