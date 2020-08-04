'He will show the world why he is so highly-rated': Wasim Akram expects Babar Azam to be the star performer for Pakistan during England series

Legendary cricketer-turned-commentator Wasim Akram has backed Babar Azam to play an instrumental role in Pakistan's upcoming Test series against England.

While speaking to iNews, the 'Sultan of Swing' said that Babar Azam can prove his mettle against the highly acclaimed fast-bowling attack of England:

"It will be tough against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are both great bowlers and have over 1,000 Test wickets between them. But I expect that Babar Azam will be the main star for Pakistan and although there will be pressure on him. I think he can cope with the expectations and pressure and show the world why he is so highly rated.”

Besides Babar Azam, the partnership of Azhar and Asad is also important for Pakistan: Wasim Akram

Besides Babar Azam, Wasim Akram wants both Shan Masood and Abid Ali need to show resilience

Wasim Akram further emphasised the need for a strong foundation laid by the openers and backed by the experienced duo of Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali, if Pakistan are to pose a threat in the series. He remarked:

“The opening partnership for Pakistan is vital and both Shan Masood and Abid Ali need to show resilience and a lot of skill to see off the new ball. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq are the two most experienced batsmen in the squad and a lot will depend upon them. I want these two batsmen to lead from the front and show responsibility as the younger batsmen will be looking to them for guidance."

The 54-year-old also stated that England are the favourites going into the series but added that Pakistan can outsmart the hosts if they learn from the mistakes of the West Indies, who lost the recently-concluded Wisden Trophy by 2-1.

Pakistan are scheduled to take part in a three-match Test series against England, which would be followed by three T20Is with the tour officially commencing on August 5th.