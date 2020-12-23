HEA v STR Prediction: Who will win the BBL match?

The Brisbane Heat will be aiming to finally open their account for the 2020/21 BBLon Wednesday as they go up against the Adelaide Strikers. Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the BBL table going into the first game of the season at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane.The Brisbane Heat could not have asked for a worse start to their BBL campaign. They have lost their opening two matches, and their only point so far has come through the Bash Boost. But a gap of nine days between matches will have helped them work on a few things as they'll be refreshed and raring to go against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.

The Strikers are in a slightly better position, having won one and lost two of their three matches so far. They were easily dispatched by the Sydney Sixers in their previous match, and have suffered a big blow ahead of their game against the Heat.

Australia wicket-keeper and Strikers captain Alex Carey will miss the game, having recently been in Sydney, which has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Harry Conway will also be unavailable due to the same reason.

Peter Siddle will lead the Strikers in Carey's absence. The veteran pacer will be aiming to build on his excellent start to the tournament. The game will also see Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman battle it out for supremacy. They could have a big role to play on a Brisbane pitch that usually produces scores on the lower side.

The Brisbane Heat showed their ability with the bat in their defeat to Sydney Thunder. But they were let down by their bowling, as a freakish knock from Daniel Sams so them lose the game from a very winnable position. Captain Chris Lynn and head coach Darren Lehmann will be hoping that their youthful core of bowlers can step up against the Strikers.

BBL 2020-21 Match 14, Heat vs Strikers Match Prediction

Peter Siddle will captain the Adelaide Strikers

Both teams have started the season with two defeats, and go into this game desperately in need of a win.

This game will no doubt be a close and hard-fought contest between two teams who are missing a number of big names. While the Heat seem to be lacking quality bowlers, the Strikers' struggles have stemmed from their poor batting. Alex Carey not being available is a huge blow to the Strikers' already weakened batting order. And the Heat could look to take advantage of that.

On the other hand, the Strikers have some excellent T20 bowlers with Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle and Wes Agar all more than capable of producing game-changing moments. Their battle against the likes of Chris Lynn, Max Bryant and the in-form Jack Wildermuth will certainly be an intriguing watch.

Wildermuth was the Heat's best player in their defeat to the Striker's with both bat and ball. And he will be aiming to pick up right where he left off nine days ago.

The Strikers will need someone from their batting order to step up in Carey's absence. And if one or two of their batsmen can deliver on Wednesday, they will certainly fancy their chances of beating the Heat, courtesy of their quality bowling attack. But home comforts could also be exactly the boost Brisbane need to finally kick-start their campaign.