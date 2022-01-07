HEA vs HUR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Brisbane Heat will take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the 41st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Hurricanes have blown a tad hot and cold in the ongoing edition of the BBL. Although they are placed fourth in the table, having lost five out of nine games, they are currently in a mini slump. After winning three matches in a row, the Hurricanes lost two back-to-back games.

They will go into the game after a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Peter Siddle’s Adelaide Strikers on January 5. After being put in to bat first, the Hurricanes flattered to deceive as they were bowled out for 126 in 19.5 overs. D’Arcy Short top-scored with a run-a-ball 32, laced with three fours.

Tim David’s 18-ball 28 and Mitchell Owen’s 10-ball propelled the Hurricanes past the 120-run mark. Thereafter, Matthew Short scored an unbeaten 72 and made sure that the Strikers tracked the target down in 15.1 overs. Sandeep Lamichhane picked up two wickets for 22 runs.

The Heat, led by Tom Cooper, on the other hand, have huffed and puffed to a large extent due to various reasons. 12 of their players tested positive for COVID-19 after which they had to field a depleted playing eleven against the Melbourne Renegades on Thursday.

The Heat lost the match by five wickets and are placed sixth in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.370. After being asked to bat first, the Heat managed to score 128 for six on the back of Jake Lehmann’s 52-ball 65. But he didn’t get enough support from others.

The Renegades made light work of their run-chase, tracking down the target with as many as 30 balls to spare. David Grant picked up two wickets for the Heat, but his efforts went in vain.

Can the Heat beat the Hurricanes?

BBL - Renegades v Heat

The Hurricanes won’t be having the services of Matthew Wade, who has taken an indefinite break from the BBL. But despite missing out on their key player, the Hurricanes will go into the next match as firm favorites. It’s because the Heat have a depleted squad due to all the chaos surrounding COVID-19.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this game on Saturday.

