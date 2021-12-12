HEA vs REN prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Brisbane Heat will square off against the Melbourne Renegades in the 11th match of the Big Bash League 2021. The Carrara Oval in Queensland will host this high-octane contest.

Brisbane Heat haven’t had the best of the starts to the competition. Having lost both their games so far, they will be eyeing their first win when they face the Renegades in their next fixture.

They faced the Perth Scorchers in their last game and suffered a loss in a close-fought contest.

After electing to bat first, the Scorchers posted 157 on the board, losing six wickets. The wickets were spread among the bowlers, with Cameron Gannon finishing with two.

The Heat didn’t have the best of starts to the chase as they lost two wickets inside the powerplay. Sam Heazlett coming in at four scored 34 but his wicket led to a collapse.

Xavier Bartlett, lower down the order, tried his level best by remaining unbeaten on 34 but couldn’t help his side get across the line as they were bundled out for 151, six short of the target.

The Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, got off to a winning start as they defeated the Adelaide Strikers in their opening game. They failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the same opposition in their next fixture.

Batting first, the Strikers batters couldn’t get going as they were knocked over for 149. Skipper Kane Richardson starred with the ball, picking up four wickets. He was well-supported by Reece Topley, who picked up three wickets.

The Renegades faltered in the chase. It was a disappointing performance from the batters as they failed to adapt to the conditions. Sam Harper at the top of the order scored 33 but none of the other batters contributed as they were bundled out for 100, losing the game by 49 runs.

Both sides have lost their respective last games and will look to gain some momentum going forward in the competition. They are expected to come out all guns blazing on Monday.

Can the Heat (HEA) beat the Renegades (REN)?

Despite losing their first game, the Heat came close to chasing the target and fell short by six runs. They will look to bounce back in the competition.

The Renegades looked good in the first game but lost to the same opposition in their next fixture. Both are bowling heavy sides and it will all come down to delivering in crunch situations.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Heat have got some experienced players on their side and if they can step up, they will be hard to stop on Monday. The Brisbane Heat start as favorites and expect them to beat the Melbourne Renegades on Monday.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Kane Richardson to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 3 votes so far