“Heartbreaking” - Indian cricket fraternity pays tribute to 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma 

Indian cricket fraternity reacted with shock as Yashpal Sharma, one of the team’s heroes in the 1983 World Cup win, passed away on Tuesday. Yashpal Sharma died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning at around 7:40 am. He was 66.

Yashpal Sharma scored a magnificent 89 in the league clash against West Indies in Manchester in the 1983 World Cup and was the top-scorer with 61 in the semi-finals verus England. A subsequent poor run of form, however, saw Yashpal Sharma lose his place in the Indian team.

He ended his international career with 37 Tests and 42 ODIs, scoring 1606 and 883 runs respectively. The Indian cricket fraternity paid rich tributes to Yashpal Sharma following his demise. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 13, 2021

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Shocked to hear of the passing of #YashpalSharma ji. An Indian cricket hero and a part of the legendary 1983 World Cup winning squad. My condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ry7z9miPsB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 13, 2021

Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Cz0URjCTjY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 13, 2021

Shocking to hear about the passing of Yashpal sharma. One of the heroes of our first World Cup win. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 13, 2021

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

Devastating news of the passing of Yash Paaji. He was one of the hero’s of 1983 World Cup winning team and was a very affable person. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Thoughts and Prayers. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/k4EB3fz0fU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 13, 2021

Disheartened to hear about sudden demise of YashpajI…a World Cup winner…..My condolences to the family 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 13, 2021

Shocked to hear about the passing away of a World Cup winner, Yashpal Sharma ji ! He served as an Indian selector too. Condolences to his family. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 13, 2021

Shocked to here demise of #yashpalsharma pahjii

Heartfelt condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/LQEfRcD4Rp — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 13, 2021

Rest in peace paji #Yashpalsharma

Strength to his family.

🕉शांती https://t.co/8ocB6vnodf — RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) July 13, 2021

Oh dear, so sorry to hear of the death of Yashpal Sharma who played such a big part in one of Indian cricket's most glorious hours #WorldCup1983. Too early to go. Condolences to his family. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 13, 2021

Dilip Vengsarkar, Kirti Azad remember Yashpal Sharma

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar also expressed shock at Yashpal Sharma’s death, describing him as one of the fittest cricketers from his era. He was quoted as saying by the PTI:

"It is unbelievable. He was the fittest among all of us. I had asked him that day when we met how about his routine. He was a vegetarian, teetotaller, used to have soup for his dinner and very particular about his morning walks. I am just shocked.”

Vengsarkar added:

"As a player, he was a proper team man and a fighter. I fondly remember the 1979 Test against Pakistan in Delhi. We both had a partnership which helped us save the game. I knew him since my university days. Still can't believe it."

Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma’s teammate during the 1983 World Cup, described the late cricketer as a livewire on the cricket field. Azad told the news agency:

“I remember the very first game in the 1983 World Cup playing the mighty West Indies with those fast bowlers, he set the agenda and we won that game. He was again fantastic in the semifinal hitting Bob Willis for a six. Nowadays people say (Ravindra) Jadeja hits stumps regularly but so did Yashpal. He was a livewire on the field and would hit stumps all the time.”

According to media reports, Yashpal Sharma collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk.

Apart from representing India at the highest level, Yashpal Sharma also played 160 first-class matches in which he scored 8,933 runs, including 21 centuries.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Samya Majumdar