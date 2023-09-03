Heath Streak's top 5 bowling performances for Zimbabwe

Former Zimbabwe captain and all-rounder Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49 following a long battle with colon and liver cancer. He reportedly breathed his last at his farm in Matabeleland during the break of day on Sunday, September 3.

This comes around a week after news of Streak's death was wrongly reported by various global media outlets.

Streak played 13 years for Zimbabwe (1993 to 2005) and captained them in 89 of his 254 matches across formats. He remains Zimbabwe's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs, with a combined 455 scalps. The 49-year-old was also a valuable lower-order batter, with almost 4,000 international runs, including a century and 24 half-centuries.

The Bulawayo-born all-rounder boasts eight five-wicket hauls and 23 four-wicket hauls across formats, with his best bowling figures being 6/73 against India in 2005. He also played an integral part in Zimbabwe's qualifying for the Super Six stages of the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, including captaining the side in the 2003 edition.

Post his international retirement in 2005, the 49-year-old had an extensive coaching career with Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

As we mourn the passing of one of the greatest all-rounders of yesteryears, here's a look at five of his best bowling performances for Zimbabwe.

#1 3/69 & 4/46 vs India, 2nd Test, 2001

Heath Streak helped Zimbabwe pull off a famous Test win against India.

Heath Streak was among the primary reasons Zimbabwe defeated India several times during the late 1990s and the early 2000s. Although his best Test figures of 6/73 came against the Asian giants in 2005, India won the game handily by ten wickets.

However, four years prior in 2001, Streak performed heroics in arguably Zimbabwe's most memorable Test win in their history. Following a crushing defeat in the opening match of the two-Test series, the African side looked to its talismanic skipper for retaliation.

The 49-year-old did not disappoint as he picked up seven wickets in the match at Harare to script Zimbabwe's incredible four-wicket victory. Streak picked up the prized scalps of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly in the first innings. He followed that up by dismissing Tendulkar for a second time in the third innings and picked up India's top-scorer, Shiv Sunder Das.

Streak's heroics restricted India to a chasable total that the hosts hunted down with four wickets to spare to level the series at one apiece.

#2 5/32 vs India, First ODI, 1997

Heath Streak produced his best-ever ODI figures in the game.

Heath Streak's tormenting of India was a regular feature in the late 1990s, with the all-rounder often powering some of Zimbabwe's wins against the Men in Blue.

The performance in question dates back to 1997, when the former skipper decimated India with his best ODI bowling figures of 5/32. Winning the toss and fielding first on his home ground in Bulawayo, Streak picked up the vital wickets of the in-form batters Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh, a week after the Indian duo had run Zimbabwe ragged in a crucial tri-series fixture in South Africa. He also cleaned up the tail order to dismiss India for a woeful 168.

In reply, Zimbabwe chased the target down comfortably by eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. With the second and final ODI washed out due to rain, Zimbabwe emerged victorious in the series with the lone win in the first game, their only series win against India.

#3 4/8 vs West Indies, Tri Series, 2001

Streak's heroics scripted one of Zimbabwe's best comeback wins.

2001 was arguably Heath Streak's best season as a bowler across formats, especially in ODIs. The all-rounder picked up 74 wickets in 43 games, leading Zimbabwe to a few incredible wins.

The start of his prolific run in the year came in the Tri-Series featuring hosts Australia and the dangerous West Indies. Following a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat against the West Indies in their first meeting, the Zimbabwean captain produced a scintillating all-round performance.

He scored a valuable 45 to lead the African side to 138. With a lowly target in sight, West Indies looked on their way to a comfortable win. However, Streak had other ideas as he removed both openers in his first spell and returned to pick up dangerman Ricardo Powell for a duck.

He eventually finished with extraordinary figures of 4/8 in eight overs, including four maidens. Streak's inspirational spell led to the West Indies being bowled out for an embarrassing 91, propelling Zimbabwe to an incredible 37-run victory.

#4 3/35 vs. South Africa, 1999 World Cup

Streak starred in Zimbabwe's sensational win against South Africa in the 1999 World Cup.

Zimbabwe's most significant accomplishment in a multi-national tournament transpired when they defeated favorites South Africa to qualify for the Super Six stage in the 1999 World Cup.

With the side needing a win against their much-fancied African rivals, Heath Streak produced a magnificent spell during Zimbabwe's defense of 233. He registered figures of 3/35, including the crucial wickets of Jonty Rhodes and Mark Boucher, to lead the side to a famous 48-run victory.

This meant Zimbabwe defeated both India and South Africa in the group stages and marched into the Super Sixes ahead of hosts England and Sri Lanka on the points table.

During this period, Zimbabwe triumphed over the top sides several times, with Streak at the forefront of most of their victories.

#5 6/90 & 3/15 vs Pakistan, 1st Test, 1995

Streak was the star of the show in Zimbabwe's first-ever Test win.

The 1994/95 home Test series against Pakistan saw Zimbabwe register their first-ever Test win at Harare. Granted Test status in 1992/93, the African side had a few draws but no outright victories in their first five series.

However, Heath Streak led the Zimbabwean bowling attack on a benign pitch, with figures of 6/90 in the first innings to bowl Pakistan out 22 runs short of the follow-on score after the hosts scored 544 in their first essay.

The champion all-rounder followed with another impressive spell of 3/15 in the second innings to help Zimbabwe win by an innings and 64 runs. With nine wickets in the match, Streak was the star bowler as Zimbabwe achieved a historic feat in Test cricket.