"Yoga se hi hoga" - Here's how Indian cricket stars wished fans on International Yoga Day 2022 

The eighth International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the country with fervor on Tuesday, June 21. Several members of the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to share pictures and videos of themselves performing yoga as they extended their greetings to their fans and followers.

Team India's veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared a post on his Twitter account, highlighting the importance of yoga. He mentioned that practising yoga helps one to have a healthy body along with a calm mind.

He wrote:

"Yoga can help you achieve a healthy body and a calm mind, which ultimately leads to a happier life. This #InternationalDayofYoga try practising Yoga yourself to lead a healthy and peaceful life."

Ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh also shared a post on his social media accounts on International Yoga Day. He pointed out the importance of doing yoga and urged his fans to practice it.

He posted:

"Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, I urge everyone to practise Yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong."

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj, Gautam Gambhir, and Mayank Agarwal were also among the cricketers who extended wishes through their social media posts.

Here's a compilation of the Yoga Day wishes from the cricket community:

cheteshwar pujara @cheteshwar1 Yoga can help you achieve a healthy body and a calm mind, which ultimately leads to a happier life. This #InternationalDayofYoga try practising Yoga yourself to lead a healthy and peaceful life.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga , I urge everyone to practise Yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong.

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina

Yoga combines the physical and spiritual disciplines that connect the body & mind. Happy International Yoga Day to all.



#InternationalYogaDay2022 " Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self - to the self."- The Bhagavad Gita.Yoga combines the physical and spiritual disciplines that connect the body & mind. Happy International Yoga Day to all. " Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self - to the self."- The Bhagavad Gita. Yoga combines the physical and spiritual disciplines that connect the body & mind. Happy International Yoga Day to all. #InternationalYogaDay2022 https://t.co/mLFAZYsNfa

Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumar Wishing good health to everyone on International Yoga Day 🧘‍♂️ Wishing good health to everyone on International Yoga Day 🧘‍♂️ https://t.co/5gmsACjbGe

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 🏻



#InternationalYogaDay A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. 🙏🏻#InternationalYogaDay https://t.co/oCryQbpZjv

Ishant Sharma @ImIshant



This Here's to flexibility, strength and growth!This #YogaDay , let’s take a pledge to create a balance in life. Now is the time to take a step to rejuvenate ourselves. 🧘‍♂️ Here's to flexibility, strength and growth! This #YogaDay, let’s take a pledge to create a balance in life. Now is the time to take a step to rejuvenate ourselves. 🧘‍♂️ https://t.co/mLrBvvTr3y

Deepti Sharma @Deepti_Sharma06

#happyinternationalyogaday2022 The secret to success is constant practice! Happy International Yoga Day 🧘‍♀️ The secret to success is constant practice! Happy International Yoga Day 🧘‍♀️ #happyinternationalyogaday2022 https://t.co/kGMmwkOn4G

Why is International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21?

Yoga Day is being celebrated on June 21 since 2015. The specific date was chosen since it is the longest day of the year and the sun is out at its most. The eighth edition is being organised on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity'.

Celebrating Yoga Day started with the idea of raising awareness about the importance and positives of yoga and the impact it has on people's health.

