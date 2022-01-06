"His leadership goes a long way in getting us over the line" - SA batting consultant Justin Sammons on Dean Elgar

A well-constructed resistance from South Africa's top-order, led by their captain Dean Elgar, has put the hosts in the driver's seat to level the series against India at the Wanderers.

The southpaw, who took blows on the head and body, ended the day on 46* with the Proteas practically halfway through their chase of 240.

As we wait for a gripping finish to the Test match, South Africa's batting consultant Justin Sammons stated that Dean Elgar's show with the bat will decide the fate of the match.

Addressing the press at the end of Day 3, Sammons said:

"He's a competitor. The thing he loves about the game is the competitiveness. The competitive nature of the Test cricket brings the best out of him.

"His role will be massively important. Having somebody there to bat for the rest of the innings would be the key. Just having someone with his character for the guys coming in to be, I think it's massively important. His leadership goes a long way in getting us over the line tomorrow."

South Africa are 122 runs away from a series-leveling victory.

Much will depend on how Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen start on a tricky Day 4 wicket against the Indian bowlers, who will come all guns blazing to pick up the remaining eight wickets and wrap up the series.

"We believe we can chase it down" - Justin Sammons

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The South Africans led by their skipper Dean Elgar (46*) have seen off the day losing just 2 wickets and need 122 runs to win.



The game is nicely poised and we are in for an exciting day tomorrow.



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Stumps on Day 3! 🏏The South Africans led by their skipper Dean Elgar (46*) have seen off the day losing just 2 wickets and need 122 runs to win.The game is nicely poised and we are in for an exciting day tomorrow. Stumps on Day 3! 🏏The South Africans led by their skipper Dean Elgar (46*) have seen off the day losing just 2 wickets and need 122 runs to win. The game is nicely poised and we are in for an exciting day tomorrow. #India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/AMz2hB0z94

South Africa, who are playing their first Test series in six months, have put up a brave showing with the bat after a flop outing in the first Test at Centurion.

Justin Sammon believes if the batters continue with the same intent they showed in the last session of Day 3, the home side will be in a good position to level the series.

"The message for the guys coming in would be to see how the morning plays out and we just have to be adaptive," Sammons said.

"We need to get through the first hour and play according to the situation. It's been an interesting wicket, not the easiest deck to bat on. It goes without saying, the task is not going to be easy.

"The Indian attack has been relentless. But we believe, we can chase it down. The way we batted this afternoon, it's case of point there,'' he concluded.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans are in for a cracking finish as both teams will be keen to give it a final push to win the Test.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar