"Hopefully we can stay on top of him throughout the series" - Mitchell Starc on Ben Stokes threat in the Ashes

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has highlighted the importance of limiting England all-rounder Ben Stokes' impact in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under. Starc feels Stokes is a massive asset to England and could inflict a lot of damage on Australia.

Stokes was a late addition to England's Ashes squad, returning from a mental health break. The seam-bowling all-rounder was a thorn in Australia's side during the 2019 Ashes series in England, denying the visitors a historic series win. He will hope to help the tourists reclaim the urn this year.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Starc said it was important for Australia to devise a plan to counter Stokes' aggression.

"It’ll be interesting to see how he takes it on. He’s an aggressive style of player and looks to bring the attack to the opposition. He’s another one we’ll sit down and come up with some plans to, and hopefully stay on top of him throughout the series."

Stokes has developed into of England's most influential players the past few seasons. The southpaw has a healthy batting average of 37.04 in 71 Tests, with 10 centuries. With the ball, he's picked up 163 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls.

"England seem to be a much more balanced line-up when he’s playing" - Mitchell Starc on Ben Stokes

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ben Stokes missed the 2017-18 Ashes due to disciplinary issues and Starc feels the England all-rounder will be keen to make an impact this time around.

"He wasn’t part of that last tour to Australia, and the tour before that I didn’t play. We know what a balance he is for their team," Starc said. "Someone who bats and bowls as well as Ben does is a huge asset to any team and England seem to be a much more balanced line-up when he’s playing."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The first Ashes Test will begin on December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The action will then shift to the Adelaide Oval for the second Test.

Edited by Arvind Sriram