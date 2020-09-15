How Ashish Nehra endured a swollen leg and scripted history at the 2003 World Cup

Ashish Nehra holds the record for the best bowling figures (6 for 23) by an Indian in World Cup history. He achieved the feat against England in Durban at the 2003 World Cup.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on Tuesday recalled that Ashish Nehra’s leg was heavily swollen during that match and revealed that he had played with a bandaged leg.

In his latest Facebook video, Chopra said that it was due to sheer self-belief that Ashish Nehra had his leg dipped in an ice bucket for hours the previous day and then scripted an unparalleled record the very next day. He said:

“So, Nehra filled a bucket full of ice, and kept his heavily swollen leg inside the bucket for hours. The next day, he heavily taped and bandaged his swollen leg, and wore thick, tight socks. Even though, it was even difficult for him to wear his shoes, he still got ready, stood up and went off to the field. With Dada’s faith in him, and his self-believe, Nehra ji achieved wonders which no one expected.”

Ashish Nehra accounted for England captain Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Alec Stewart, Paul Collingwood, Craig White and Ronnie Irani as England collapsed for 168, chasing a target of 251.

The real story is that of Ashish Nehra’s passion and not giving up: Aakash Chopra

Ashish Nehra's figures were the then third-best in World Cup history (Image Credits: Yahoo)

Aakash Chopra lauded Ashish Nehra’s passion and added that it is important to remember the background story in addition to the scoreboard. He concluded:

“Nehra took a 6-wicket haul - a feat which no other Indian bowler has been able to achieve during a World Cup game. The thing to remember here is that the records will continue to be broken. The real story is that of the passion, and not giving up. An injury can affect your body, but not your determination. Long Live, Nehra ji.”

Ashish Nehra’s figures of 6 for 23 were the then third-best bowling figures in World Cup history, only behind West Indian Winston Davis (7 for 51) and Australia’s Gary Gilmour (6 for 14).

Interestingly, Glenn McGrath broke Ashish Nehra’s feat the very next day, picking seven wickets for just 15 runs against Namibia.