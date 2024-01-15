How can Shivam Dube slot into India's T20 World Cup 2024 team?

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube is a hot commodity at the moment and is making a strong case for his inclusion in the T20I side permanently. He made his international debut a little over three years ago, but he could make much of an impression through sporadic appearances.

A successful 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) proved to be the turning point for Dube. Showcasing his ability to score at a quick rate and punish the spinners, his exploits caught the selectors' eye, which has led to his ongoing run with the squad.

Unlike last time, Dube, rife with confidence has made the most of his chances. However, there is still a long way to go, when it comes to sealing his place in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

Selecting the Indian squad has never been a straightforward task, and Dube's current form adds another variable to the ever-complex equation. Resembling a jig-saw puzzle with plenty of spare tiles, the number of options has never been an issue for the team, bar one - the pace bowling all-rounder's slot.

Dube's ability to chip in with a few overs has certainly not gone unnoticed, and the fans and pundits have taken a while to accept the fact that there is a genuine second candidate for the pace-bowling all-rounder spot in the squad.

Hardik Pandya had cast a monopoly over the role in the recent past, through no fault of his own. And to his credit, he has maintained his right to the spot with his consistent and impactful displays.

On that note, let us take a look at how Shivam Dube can potentially slot into India's T20 World Cup 2024 team.

#1 Pace bowling all-rounder

Not so long ago, India's T20I side seemed to revolve under Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder was the captain of the side, and there was not much to complain about in terms of performances as well. However, the entire situation has been flipped around in a matter of no time.

Pandya is now recovering from an injury that he sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup, and in his absence, Dube has shown what he can bring to the table. With Dube showing traits of the old Pandya in terms of explosiveness, it is up to the senior candidate to show once again why he has been the number-one contender for the slot all this time.

Although Dube is still behind Pandya in terms of the pecking order, history has shown that it does not take long for the order to be shuffled. The 2024 Indian Premier League season and the risk of injuries could make it an interesting race that may well go down the wire.

#2 Pure batter if Tilak, Shreyas, and Rahul's struggles continue

Alternatively, there may be a case for both Dube and Pandya to be present in the playing XI. As odd as it sounds, this seems the far more feasible approach than the former one, considering Pandya's position in the team.

If Pandya and Dube do play together, the latter is highly likely to play as a pure batter. When bowling solely is considered, Pandya is still leaps and bounds ahead of Dube across all fronts.

It is the uncertainty of the middle-order candidates at present that helps Dube here. Tilak Varma has not made the most of his recent opportunities, Shreyas Iyer's struggles in T20Is continue and KL Rahul has to adapt to playing in the middle order, once again from scratch.

The likes of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are also moving further away from contention, leaving Dube as a solid middle-order option.

Furthermore, Team India have always desired a left-handed batter in the middle order, preferably to take on leg spinners in the middle overs. Till now they have not had credible options or have had to promote all-rounders like Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

#3 Backup candidate for multiple positions

Above all, Dube's place in the playing XI depends on Team India's plans for the top order. Should Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to be part of the plans, then it might be difficult to slot the all-rounder in, with Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Jitesh Sharma forging the middle order.

However, if Kohli does not feature at No. 3, then Suryakumar could claim the position, allowing Dube to slot in at No. 4. If that does not pan out, then Dube will likely be confined to the bench, but as a backup for multiple positions in the middle order and as a pace bowling all-rounder.

The recent 2023 ODI World Cup showed what good options on the bench can deliver if disaster strikes midway through the tournament. Similarly, Dube could be roped in by Team India should there be an injury case or they wish to shake things up.

Will Shivam Dube make it to the 2024 T20 World Cup Team India squad? Let us know what you think.

