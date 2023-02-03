How can South Africa qualify for Cricket World Cup 2023 directly?

South Africa have been among the top-ranked teams in ODI cricket, but their chances of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 directly are poor right now. The Proteas have played badly in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Forfeiting a series against Australia for SA20 has not helped them either.

The Temba Bavuma-led outfit are not entirely out of the race to book their place in the Cricket World Cup 2023 directly though. They need to finish in the top eight of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table to secure a direct entry. Seven out of the eight teams have been finalized.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Bangladesh have sealed their place in the Cricket World Cup 2023. One more direct entry is up for grabs, while the remaining five teams will have to play the qualifiers with associate nations to earn a place in the mega event.

Can South Africa earn a direct ticket to Cricket World Cup 2023?

After a 2-1 series win against England, South Africa occupy the ninth position in the standings with 79 points from 22 matches. They are scheduled to play two matches against The Netherlands at home on March 31 and April 2. If the Proteas win those two matches, they will give themselves a great chance of qualifying for the mega event.

Two victories in two matches will help South Africa gain 20 points and end their Cricket World Cup Super League campaign with 98 points. The West Indies will be out of the race along with Zimbabwe and the Netherlands if South Africa win the two ODIs.

Sri Lanka and Ireland will decide South Africa's fate then. The Sri Lankan team is 10th in the points table right now with 77 points from 21 matches. They have three games against New Zealand in March, and if Sri Lanka win the series 3-0, they will end the league with 107 points.

In that case, Sri Lanka will finish eighth and book their place in the Cricket World Cup 2023. South Africa will then have to compete in the qualifiers to earn one of the two remaining spots in the mega event.

Ireland would have been knocked out of the race had South Africa not lost a point due to slow over rate against England. That one-point penalty has given Ireland a slim chance of returning to the Cricket World Cup.

The Irish team is 11th right now with 68 points from 21 matches. Their remaining three matches are yet to be scheduled, but as per the Cricket World Cup Super League cycle, they will play against Bangladesh in May 2023.

If Ireland win the series by 3-0, they will have 98 points in their account. The net run rate will then decide whether Ireland or South Africa advance to the mega event.

So for South Africa to earn a direct entry into the Cricket World Cup 2023, they need to win two matches against the Netherlands and then hope that New Zealand beat Sri Lanka at least once and Ireland do not win all their three ODIs against Bangladesh.

