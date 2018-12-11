×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

How Cheteshwar Pujara is getting the best out of Virat Kohli

Klaus Nannestad
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
530   //    11 Dec 2018, 09:45 IST

Pujara's stoic batting helps protect the Indian middle order
Pujara's stoic batting helps protect the Indian middle order

Cheteshwar Pujara's man of the match performance in the first Test against Australia has earned him much acclaim. The number three batsman top-scored in both India's innings to seal a historic win for the visitors.

The performance has also drawn many comparisons between Pujara and Rahul Dravid, whose man of the match performance at the same venue, 15 years ago, similarly saw India take a 1-0 series lead.

Like Dravid, the vast quantity of runs Pujara scores is often overlooked due to him not being as flamboyant as other batsman. But closer inspection at Pujara's role in the Indian Test side shows that his value actually stretches beyond the runs he scores.

This is because with Pujara batting at three, and Virat Kohli batting at four, Pujara often serves as Kohli's protector.

Many of the world's best batsman opt to bat at four. It is the preferred batting position of Steve Smith and Joe Root, while the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Greg Chappell, Ken Barrington, Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Kevin Pietersen also found a great deal of joy batting in this position.

The reason for this is simple, as batting at four ensures a batter will come to the crease relatively early in an innings, but will rarely have to face the new ball. The latter is particularly true if they have a defensively skilled number three ahead of them.

Dravid and Tendulkar are perhaps the best examples of this. Not only did the pair spend a lot of time at the crease together, but Dravid also spent a lot of time in the middle ensuring Tendulkar was protected from the new ball. This is not because of any weakness Tendulkar had towards swing bowling, but because it simply makes sense to have the teams best batter arrive at the crease when runs are easier to come by.

Take Tendulkar's superb 193 in Headingley, for example. In this innings, Virender Sehwag fell early to Matthew Hoggard. Dravid than came to the crease with the ball still swinging, and with skilled bowlers such as Hoggard, Andy Caddick and Andrew Flintoff exploiting that swing.

But along with Sanjay Bangar, Rahul Dravid wore the bowlers down. He and Bangar played fairly conservatively, but by the time Bangar fell, India were on 185. This allowed Tendulkar to come in and play positively, along with Ganguly who also scored a brisk hundred batting at five.

Advertisement

Other number fours have benefited from similarly stubborn number threes. Kevin Pietersen often benefited from having Jonathan Trott batting ahead of him. In fact, for several years England had great success using their top three of Alastair Cook, Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott to blunt the new ball and ware down the bowlers, before the likes of Pietersen, Ian Bell, and Matt Prior would come in and play aggressively. This allowed them to capitalize on the tiredness of the bowlers, which had been created by the top-order.

But with India currently struggling to find an effective opening partnership, Pujara's batting is perhaps more important than ever. His ability to remain at the crease through the difficult times, and allow Kohli to come in in more favorable positions, has been crucial to the form of both his captain and his team. 

Kohli's most recent Test century, which he scored against the West Indies in October, epitomizes this. In this innings, Lokesh Rahul fell for naught early on. However, along with Prithvi Shaw, Pujara not only ensured he saw off the new ball, but also helped India to a score of 209 before he fell. This meant that Kohli arrived at the crease facing bowlers and a old ball that was no longer swinging, and bowlers who were into their third or fourth spells.

This presents a much more favorable scenario for the Indian captain than if Pujara had been dismissed cheaply, and Kohli had been forced to face the ball as a result.

Kohli may still have succeeded, but the work Pujara did beforehand meant his odds of success were far greater.

The benefits of having a good number three like Pujara are further highlighted by the number of skilled batters who have struggled to bat there.

Joe Root moved up to three against India recently, and while he has found sporadic success in the position, he only averages 40.47 there, compared to 51.14 batting at four, and 73.13 batting at five.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, despite his sturdy defense, only averaged 34.26 at three. Similarly, Steve Waugh was trialed at three for a short period in the early 90s, but his average of just 36 batting there led him to move back down to the middle order.

Greg Chappell averaged 43.29 at three, which is 10 below his career average, while Inzamam-ul-Haq also struggled greatly at three, averaging just 24.25

Virat Kohli has played six innings at three, and averages just 19.40 in that position.

If he batted at three long term, there is little doubt he would improve upon these numbers. But when it is considered that so many great batsman struggle batting at there, and that so many great batsmen also benefit from being protected by a good number three, it can also be assumed that Kohli is best off at four, with Pujara ahead of him.

Pujara's value to his team is therefore even greater than his impressive average of 50.49 may suggest. His performances at number three not only boost India's top order

2nd Test - Australia v India: Day 3
2nd Test - Australia v India: Day 3

but also pave the way for Kohli and the Indian middle-order.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
Klaus Nannestad
CONTRIBUTOR
Long live Test Cricket, Long live Cheteshwar Pujara
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant is right: Cheteshwar Pujara is a...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara spares India's blushes on day 1 at...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: The quintessential Test cricketer
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: It could only have been a...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: From Johannesburg to Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: 4 important lessons...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as centurion Cheteshwar Pujara wages a...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 2500 runs in...
RELATED STORY
India must replicate Australia’s top notch fielding to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us