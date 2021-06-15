WTC Final: How the current Indian batting line-up has fared in Tests at Southampton 

The top 2 teams in the current ICC Test rankings, New Zealand and India, will square off in an epic battle for the inaugural World Test Championship on Friday. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host this high-profile contest.

The Kiwis come into this contest in high spirits after their recent 1-0 series victory over England. It was their first Test series win on English soil after 21 long years and also gave them a chance to acclimatize to the English conditions. India, on the other hand, have not played a Test match since February. They will go into this all-important game with no international match practice in four months.

India has played two Test matches (2014 & 2018) at Southampton and lost on both occasions, while New Zealand have never played a Test at this venue.

Regardless, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic in the Indian camp. Young Indian batsmen like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar have exhibited exceptional character and grit while dealing with pressure situations during their legendary Test series win in Australia earlier this year. This Indian squad now seems to possess quality and depth across both the batting and bowling units and is no longer excessively top-heavy. The team management and Indian cricket fans will expect the Indian batters to rise to the occasion during the pinnacle clash of the World Test Championship, even though some of their records at the Ageas Bowl aren't too appealing.

Washington Sundar in action during the 4th Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Stats of India's current batsmen While playing at the Rose Bowl

Rohit Sharma: Matches - 1 | Runs - 34 | HS - 28 | Average - 17.00 | 50's - 0

Cheteshwar Pujara: Matches - 2 | Runs - 163 | HS - 132* | Average - 54.33 | 100's - 1

Virat Kohli: Matches - 2 | Runs - 171 | HS - 58 | Average - 42.75 | 50's - 1

Ajinkya Rahane: Matches - 2 | Runs - 168 | HS - 54 | Average - 56.00 | 50's - 3

Rishabh Pant : Matches - 1 | Runs - 18 | HS - 18 | Average - 9.00 | 50's - 0

KL Rahul : Matches - 1 | Runs - 19 | HS - 19 | Average - 9.50 | 50's - 0

Ravindra Jadeja : Matches - 1 | Runs - 46 | HS - 31 | Average - 23.00 | 50's - 0

Ravichandran Ashwin : Matches - 1 | Runs - 26 | HS - 25 | Average - 13.00 | 50's - 0

(Note: Shubman Gill, Sundar, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, and Axar Patel are yet to play a Test match at the Rose Bowl.)

The lynchpins of the Indian Test team batting line-up, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane, have a good track record in the games they played at the Rose Bowl. Indian cricket enthusiasts around the globe will hope for substantial contributions from both stalwarts in the WTC final against a fantastic Kiwi bowling attack.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (centre) during India's Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in 2018

During India's last Test at Southampton in 2018 against England, Pujara scored a fighting century and remained unbeaten on 132* in the first innings of that Test. Skipper Virat Kohli (46 & 58) and Rahane (11 & 51) also had decent outings with the bat, but Moeen Ali's nine-wicket match haul ensured an English victory.

India are definitely a more settled team coming into the WTC final than the one that lost to England at Southampton in 2018. The Kiwis, however, will pose several questions for this talented Indian side. We are in for a riveting finale to the inaugural World Test Championship. An Indian victory will make them the only team to win major ICC Tournaments in all three formats. Alternately, Kane Williamson's side will look to win their first ever ICC honours across formats in the same country where they lost the 2019 ODI World Cup final by an inexplicable boundary count rule.

