How have India fared in recent T20I series deciders?

India vs Bangladesh

With the three match series tied 1-1, India and Bangladesh will have everything to play for when they face off in the deciding T20I at Nagpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh stunned India in the first T20I at Delhi, with the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim leading the way with a belligerent knock after their bowlers kept India under control. This was Bangladesh's first ever T20I win against India.

The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma’s sensational innings in his 100th T20I, fought back to bring the series back on level. Like with Bangladesh in the first T20I game, India’s bowlers set up the win nicely for their team with an efficient effort.

At Nagpur, both the teams will be looking to repeat their winning effort.

For India, the situation is not new as they have played quite a few deciders over the last couple of years. Here’s a look at how they have performed in do-or-die T20Is in recent times.

India vs New Zealand at Hamilton - 10 February 2019

Colin Munro

New Zealand won the first T20I of this series at Wellington by 80 runs, and India responded with an equally comprehensive seven-wicket triumph at Auckland.

In the decider at Hamilton, India won the toss and decided to field first. It was a decision they were left to rue as the Kiwis posted a massive 212 for 4 on the board.

Colin Munro blasted 72 from 40 balls (5 fours, 5 sixes) while Tim Seifert contributed 43 from 25. Lower down the order, Colin de Grandhomme raced to 30 from 16 to give the Kiwis the final flourish.

Advertisement

For India, the Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik - went for 54 and 44 runs respectively in their four overs. Khaleel Ahmed was also taken for 47 from his four.

In reply, India lost Shikhar Dhawan for 5. And although Vijay Shankar and Rohit Sharma contributed 43 and 38 respectively, the game seemed effectively over for India when they slumped to 145 for 6 in the 16th over.

Krunal Pandya (26 not out from 13) and Dinesh Karthik (33 not out from 16) gave New Zealand a big scare as they took on the bowling fearlessly, but it was a mountain too far for India. They fell short by four runs to concede the series 1-2.

India vs England at Bristol - 8 July 2018

Rohit Sharma

India won the first T20I of the series at Manchester by eight wickets, but couldn’t close out the series as England claimed victory at Cardiff by five wickets. The decider was played at Bristol.

India elected to field first after winning the toss. Jason Roy was in sublime form as he raced his way to 67 from 31 balls (4 fours, 7 sixes). Cameos from Jos Buttler (34), Alex Hales (30) and Jonny Bairstow (25) took England to a challenging total of 198 for 9.

If England thought they were in with a good chance of winning the series, the hopes evaporated rather soon as Rohit Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 100 from 56 balls. The innings, featuring 11 fours and five sixes, took India to victory by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

Sharma found great support from Virat Kohli (43 from 29 balls) and Hardik Pandya (33 not out from 14 balls) as India clinched the series 2-1.

India vs South Africa at Cape Town - 24 February 2018

Suresh Raina

In a closely contested series, India emerged victors in the first game at Johannesburg by 28 runs - only for South Africa to fight back and clinch the Centurion T20I by six wickets. The teams thus headed to Cape Town with the series at stake.

South Africa won the toss, and sent India in to bat. Sharma had a rare failure, but Dhawan (47 from 40) and Suresh Raina (43 from 27) led the recovery for India.

Hardik Pandya also contributed 21 as India finished on a competitive 172 for 7. For the Proteas, Junior Dala was the most efficient bowler with 3 for 35.

South Africa would have been confident of chasing down the target, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 for 24) and Hardik Pandya (1 for 22) came up with excellent bowling efforts in their four overs to keep the hosts in check.

Skipper JP Duminy made a fighting 55 from 41 balls. And although Christiaan Jonker slammed 49 from 24 balls, the target was beyond South Africa’s reach and India walked away with the series.