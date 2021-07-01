How many cricketers have breached the 100-wicket milestone in T20Is so far?

The West Indies women's team squared off against Pakistan Women's team in the first match of the 3-match T20I series. The visiting Pakistan team lost by a close margin of 10 runs in the end.

But their all-rounder Nida Dar made history by picking up the wicket of Deandra Dottin in the 10th over of the first innings. Courtesy of that wicket, 34-year old Dar became the first Pakistani cricketer (male or female) to pick up 100 T20I wickets. The Pakistan all-rounder became the sixth cricketer in the world to achieve this feat.

Nida Dar (2/15) was exceptional with the ball on Wednesday, but Pakistan's batting unit let the team down as they failed to chase down 137. The veteran all-rounder will be hoping to continue her brilliant bowling form to help her side win the upcoming second T20I.

Nida Dar's iconic achievement will surely be a source of inspiration for young and budding women cricketers in Pakistan and other cricket-playing nations. Nida also joined another exclusive club yesterday. She is now the second women's cricketer after Ellyse Perry to score 1000 runs and pick up 100+ wickets in T20I cricket.

Players with 100+ wickets and 1000+ runs in T20Is:



Ellyse Perry - 1243 runs & 115 wickets

Nida Dar - 1161 runs & 101 wickets — 𝖳𝖾𝖺𝗆 𝖯𝖺𝗄𝗂𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗇 (@Team_Green56) July 1, 2021

Nida has played 106 T20I matches in her 11-year career and picked up 101 wickets at an average of 18.13 and an excellent economy rate of 5.38, with 5/21 being her best figures. Before Dar, only six cricketers had breached the 100-wicket mark in men's and women's T20I cricket. Let us now see who they are.

Cricketers who have breached the 100-wicket milestone in T20Is so far

In March 2016, Anisa Mohammed became the first player, male or female, to claim 100 T20I wickets 🙌



She leads list even today, with 120 T20I scalps to her name.



Others in the 100-wicket club are Ellyse Perry (114), Lasith Malinga (107) and Anya Shrubsole (101) 👏#WhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/n2OvU3NQMm — ICC (@ICC) April 6, 2020

West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed was the first cricketer to scalp 100 T20I wickets across the world. She accomplished this achievement during the league game of the 2016 World Cup game against Pakistan in her 81st appearance for the West Indies T20I team.

In 112 matches so far, Anisa has picked up 120 T20I wickets at an average of 17.45, with 5/10 being her best figures. She also holds the record for picking up the most five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket. The right-arm off-spinner currently has three fifers to her name.

Australia's elite cricketer Ellyse Perry is in second position on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in T20I's. The pace bowling all-rounder has picked up 115 wickets across 123 games at an average of 19.27, with 4/12 being her best figures in the shortest format.

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (110 wickets) and England's Anya Shrubsole (102 wickets) are the other women cricketers to pick up 1000 wickets in T20 internationals.

In men's cricket, only Lasith Malinga has breached the 100-wicket mark so far. The retired Sri Lankan legend has picked up 107 wickets in 84 matches at an average of 20.79, with 5/6 against New Zealand being his best figures. He has two five-wicket hauls and one 4-wicket haul in T20I cricket.

Currently, Kiwis pacer Tim Southee is in second place with 99 T20I wickets. It is expected he will join Malinga as part of the elite 100-wicket club soon.

Lasith Malinga Today

- Completed 100 T20I wickets and became 1st bowler to do so

- hat-trick and 4 wickets in 4 balls

(1st bowler to take 2 T20I hat-tricks)

- best bowling figure by Captain in T20I 4-1-6-5

- 1st bowler to take 100 wickets in all the three formats.#SLvsNZ pic.twitter.com/7gmHF5Ubfb — SAMRAAT MAHARJAN (@DynamiteXI) September 6, 2019

