The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to kick off in just a few hours, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening match on Wednesday, February 19, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Meanwhile, the Indian team will step onto the field on Thursday, February 20, to face Bangladesh in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Ad

Following that, India will meet their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, with their final group-stage match scheduled against New Zealand on March 2. All of India’s matches in the tournament will be played in Dubai.

In the 2017 edition, India lost to Pakistan in the final. This time, they will be determined to go one step further and secure the title. As India gear up for their first match against Bangladesh, this article looks at how they have performed in the tournament’s opening matches over the years.

Ad

Trending

How have Team India fared in the opening matches of the Champions Trophy?

#1 India vs Australia in 1998

India's opening match in the inaugural ICC Champions Trophy (then known as the Wills International Cup) in 1998 was against Australia. The quarter-final took place at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, where Australia won the toss and opted to field.

Batting first, India posted a total of 307/8 in their 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant century from Sachin Tendulkar (141 off 128 balls) and a fifty from Ajay Jadeja (71 off 65). In response, Mark Waugh was the top scorer for Australia with 74 runs.

Ad

Tendulkar also starred with the ball, taking four wickets, as India won by 44 runs, with Australia being bowled out for 263.

#2 India vs Kenya in 2000

In the 2000 Champions Trophy (ICC KnockOut), India played Kenya in their opening match, a pre-quarterfinal, at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. Asked to bat first, Kenya posted a total of 208/9 in their 50 overs, with Ravi Shah (60) and captain Maurice Odumbe (51) contributing fifties. Zaheer Khan was the standout bowler for India, taking three wickets.

Ad

In reply, India comfortably chased down the target, thanks to half-centuries from captain Sourav Ganguly (66) and Rahul Dravid (68*), securing an impressive eight-wicket victory with 45 balls to spare.

#3 India vs Zimbabwe in 2002

In the 2002 Champions Trophy, India faced Zimbabwe in their opening match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Opting to bat first, India posted a total of 288/6 in their 50 overs, with Mohammad Kaif shining with an unbeaten 111 off 112 balls and Rahul Dravid contributing 71 runs.

Ad

In response, Andy Flower played a stellar knock for Zimbabwe, scoring 145 off 164 balls. However, his efforts weren’t enough as Zimbabwe finished their 50 overs at 274/8, falling short by 14 runs. Zaheer Khan was the standout bowler for India, taking four wickets.

#4 India vs Kenya 2004

India faced Kenya in their opening match of the 2004 Champions Trophy, held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Kenya won the toss and chose to bowl first. Half-centuries from skipper Sourav Ganguly (90 off 124 balls) and VVS Laxman (79 off 99 balls) helped India set a total of 290/4 in their 50 overs.

Ad

In reply, Kenya never seemed to threaten the target and ended up falling short by 98 runs, finishing their 50 overs at 192/7. Harbhajan Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three wickets.

#5 India vs England in 2006

Hosts India faced England in their opening match of the 2006 Champions Trophy at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Asked to bat first, England had a disappointing performance, being bowled out for just 125 runs. Munaf Patel and Ramesh Powar were the stars with the ball, each taking three wickets for India.

Ad

In reply, Virender Sehwag contributed 35 runs, while Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 27, as India chased down the target to win by four wickets and start their campaign with a victory.

#6 India vs Pakistan in 2009

India faced arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the 2009 Champions Trophy at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat.

Shoaib Malik played a brilliant knock, scoring 128 off 126 balls, while Mohammad Yousuf contributed 87 runs, helping Pakistan reach 302/9 in their 50 overs. Ashish Nehra was the standout bowler for India, taking four wickets.

Ad

In response, Gautam Gambhir made 57 runs, and Rahul Dravid contributed 76 runs. Later in the innings, Suresh Raina added 46 runs, but India were eventually bowled out for 248, falling short by 54 runs.

#7 India vs South Africa in 2013

South Africa and India faced off in the opening match of the 2013 Champions Trophy at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Asked to bat first, India posted a total of 331/7 in their 50 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 114 off 94 balls and Rohit Sharma contributing 65 runs.

Ad

In response, three South African batters made half-centuries: Robin Peterson (68), AB de Villiers (70), and Ryan McLaren (71*). However, it wasn't enough, as South Africa were bowled out for 305 on the final delivery of their innings, falling short by 26 runs.

#8 India vs Pakistan in 2017

India faced arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the 2017 Champions Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham. After being asked to bat first, India's opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Rohit Sharma (91) provided a strong start. Later, captain Virat Kohli (81) and Yuvraj Singh (53) took control, guiding India to 319/3 in their 50 overs.

In response, Pakistan never looked in contention and were bowled out for 164, falling short by 124 runs while chasing a revised target of 289 runs under the DLS method. Umesh Yadav was the standout performer for India, claiming three wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news