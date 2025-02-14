“My partner in crime” - Yuvraj Singh shares heartwarming post for wife on Valentine's Day [In Picture]

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media on February 14, Valentine's Day, to share a heartfelt post for his wife, Hazel Keech. A British model, Hazel is also known for her role in the Bollywood film ‘Bodyguard’ and her television appearances.

Ad

The couple got engaged on November 12, 2015, and exchanged vows a year later on November 30, 2016. They are parents to two children: a son, Orion, born on January 25, 2022, and a daughter, Aura, born on August 25, 2023.

On Friday, Valentine's Day, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share a picture along with a heartfelt message. He captioned the post:

“My partner in crime! My one and only Valentine.”

Ad

Trending

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019. Over his career, he played 58 T20Is, scoring 1,177 runs, including eight fifties. In ODIs, he featured in 304 matches, accumulating 8,701 runs with 52 fifties and 14 centuries, while also taking 111 wickets.

His most memorable performance came during the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he was named the Player of the Tournament, amassing 362 runs in eight innings, including four fifties and a century, along with 15 wickets.

Additionally, Yuvraj played 40 Test matches, scoring 1,900 runs, which included 11 fifties and three centuries.

Ad

Yuvraj Singh to play in the International Masters League 2025 for India Masters

Yuvraj Singh is set to play in the International Masters League 2025, a tournament featuring retired cricket legends from across the globe.

The T20 event, which includes six teams — India Masters, Sri Lanka Masters, Australia Masters, West Indies Masters, South Africa Masters, and England Masters — will start on February 22 and run until March 16. The matches will be held in Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

India Masters squad for International Masters League 2025: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Naman Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, and Abhimanyu Mithun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news