HUR vs HEA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes will take on the Brisbane Heat in the 29th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

The Hurricanes, led by wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, started their campaign with three losses in of their first four games. However, they won three matches in a row after that to climb to third in the points table. Their net run rate of 0.417 is also a healthy one.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Hurricanes defeated the Melbourne Renegades by 85 runs at the Docklands Stadium. After being put in to bat first, the Hurricanes racked up a massive score of 206-5. Ben McDermott starred with a 65-ball-127.

After D’Arcy Short and captain Mathew Wade perished, McDermott took charge, and carted the Renegades’ bowling. The right-hander put on 115 runs for the fourth wicket with Peter Handscomb, who played second fiddle. Handscomb scored only 24 runs in the partnership.

Tim David’s unbeaten nine-ball 30 then gave the Hurricanes’ innings a final flourish. Thereafter, Thomas Rogers and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up three wickets apiece to rattle the Renegades. The Hurricanes eventually bowled the Renegades out for 121 in 15.5 overs.

Meanwhile, the Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, have gasped for breath in the tournament. Having lost five of their first seven games, they are precariously placed at fifth in the points table. They will go into the next game on the back of a two-wicket loss against the Sydney Sixers.

After electing to bat first, the Heat were bowled out for a paltry 105 in 19.1 overs. Ben Duckett, Max Bryant and Jack Wildermuth scored 20s, but couldn’t build on that. Sean Abbott’s four-wicket haul for the Sixers blew away the Heat.

Thereafter, the Heat reduced the Sixers to 47 for eight in 12.5 overs as the required run rate went up to nine. However, Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis put on 59 runs for the ninth wicket to take the Sixers home.

Can the Heat beat the Hurricanes?

BBL 2021- Heat vs Stars

The Hurricanes seem to have found their mojo, having won three games in a row. Moreover, the fact that they will be playing their next game at home gives them an advantage. The Hurricanes seem firm favourites to win this upcoming BBL game.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this game.

