HUR vs STR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Hobart Hurricanes will take on the Adelaide Strikers in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Bellerive Oval on December 27.

The Hurricanes, led by Matthew Wade, are fourth in the points table, but are yet to hit their stride. They have a negative net run rate of -0.418. In their previous game, they beat the Melbourne Stars by 24 runs, though.

After electing to bat first, the Hurricanes racked up a massive score of 180 for six. Opening batter Ben McDermott top-scored with a 43-ball 67, laced with four fours and as many sixes. Captain Wade chipped in with a quickfire 39 off 27 balls.

Tim David’s 22-run cameo propelled the Hurricanes past the 180-run mark. Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the Stars’ bowlers with three wickets at an economy rate of 5.5. Andre Russell accounted for three scalps, but leaked runs at an alarming rate of 12.

Thereafter, Thomas Rogers and Riley Meredith made sure the Stars' chase never took off. Rogers and Meredith picked up three wickets apiece, conceding only 61 runs from eight overs. Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, meanwhile, have only managed a solitary win in five games to occupy sixth place in the points table. They will go into the game off a 39-run loss against the Brisbane Heat.

After being asked to chase first, the Strikers’ bowlers faltered as the Heat notched up 208 for seven in their allotted twenty overs. Rashid Khan got three wickets, while Wes Agar and Siddle got two scalps apiece, but they couldn’t restrict the Heat.

Jonathan Wells scored 55, but his effort went in vain, as the Strikers could only manage 169. Matthew Kuhnemann and Mark Steketee got two wickets apiece to restrict the Strikers.

Can the Strikers beat the Hurricanes?

BBL Scorchers vs Strikers

Strikers have looked out of sorts, especially in the bowling department. While their batters have fared well, their bowlers have largely struggled. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are slowly but surely building some momentum. Strikers need to up their game to have any chance of winning.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this game.

