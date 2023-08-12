"Hustle > Struggle" - Rinku Singh poses for picture with Rishabh Pant

Indian batter Rinku Singh recently shared a picture featuring Rishabh Pant on his social media handles. The two cricket stars posed together at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA as he continues to recover from the multiple injuries he suffered during a tragic car crash last December. Rinku, on the other hand, was last seen in action during the Deodhar Trophy 2023 earlier this month.

Captioning the post, Rinku wrote:

"Hustle > Struggle"

Rinku was one of the standout performers in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). With 474 runs from 14 outings, the southpaw finished as the leading run-getter for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rinku Singh named in India's squad for T20I series vs Ireland

India and Ireland are scheduled to compete in a three-match T20I series, beginning August 18. The Men in Blue have given opportunities to several youngsters, including Rinku Singh, for the series.

Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his much-awaited return during the series and will also captain the team. All three games are slated to be played in Dublin.

It is worth mentioning that apart from the Ireland series, Rinku has also been named in India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2023. The national selectors have named a second-string side for the event, given that the main players will be busy with their preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India's squad for Ireland series and Asian Games

Squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)