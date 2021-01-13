"I have underperformed" – Joe Root determined to score big hundreds for England

Joe Root has admitted that he hasn't been scoring enough hundreds and wants to find his best form in Test cricket, starting with two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The England captain's last Test century came back in November 2019, when he scored an impressive double hundred against New Zealand. But he hasn't been able to build on that in recent matches.

Joe Root still has an impressive average of 47.99, having scored 7,823 in 97 matches. He has 17 hundreds to his name, as well as 49 half-centuries. But Root is determined to make more match-winning hundreds for his country.

"I am very aware that in the last year or so of my career I have underperformed to my own standards," Root told Sky Sports. "I have not been at my absolute best but I have not been really struggling. It's just been frustrating that I have not had those really big scores that really contribute to winning games. That is the driver for me moving forward - to make more hundreds, to make those big, winning scores.

"There is no better feeling than doing well and winning games. Hopefully there will be a few occasions like that in the next 17 Test matches," he added.

Joe Root and England set for a big year in Test cricket

Joe Root will certainly have plenty of opportunities to score big runs this year, with England staring at a packed schedule in Test cricket. Following their two-match series against Sri Lanka, England will tour India for four Tests. India will then make the trip to England for a five-Test series, before the Ashes down under.

"I have now found a good balance so hopefully I can put that into practice in the next six Tests, make some really big scores and put myself in a really good place going into the rest of the year," Root said.

England's Test series against Sri Lanka gets underway on January 14, and Joe Root will not only have a key role to play with the bat, he could also have to bowl a few overs in the spin-friendly conditions at Galle.