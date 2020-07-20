I absolutely adore the way Rishabh Pant plays his cricket: Graeme Swann

Former English off-spinner Graeme Swann has appreciated the way India's upcoming wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant plays cricket.

While appearing on the Star Sports Cricket Connected show, Graeme Swann discussed how the team management backed Rishabh Pant. The 41-year-old believed that the backing that Pant received helped him in playing his natural game at the international level.

Graeme Swann led the English spin bowling attack during his time as a cricketer. The right-arm off-spinner played 60 Test matches and scalped 255 wickets, including 17 five-wicket hauls.

He had played a vital role in England's Test series win against India in 2012. Swann retired from cricket the following year and has been working as a commentator since.

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant on the Star Sports Cricket Connected show, Swann recalled how Pant impressed him on the latter's Test debut.

"You remember in the Test series when he came to England and first ball or second ball at Trent Bridge, he hit the spin bowler back over his head for six. I thought at that moment that this guy would be something special in Test cricket, because he is a youngster and yet he backs his game. He’s got the team around him who backs up," the 41-year-old said.

"I absolutely adore the way he plays his cricket. Because he has someone backing him," Swann added.

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut in 2018

Rishabh Pant had played his first Test match two years ago against England at Trent Bridge. The left-handed batsman achieved a unique feat by hitting a six to open his account in Test cricket. After coming out to bat at number seven, Rishabh Pant had hit a big shot off Moeen Ali's bowling.

The 22-year-old has played 13 Test matches for India so far and has registered a century each against England and Australia.

Unfortunately, Rishabh Pant has struggled to perform well for the Indian cricket team in their most recent international fixtures.

However, the team management has backed him and he will be keen to improve his performance in the upcoming season.