"Batting-wise, I always loved watching Sachin Tendulkar" - Rashid Khan 

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan expressed his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar and revealed that the batsman was his favorite while growing up.

The 23-year-old claimed he was not always the swashbuckling batsman he is now. In fact, he tried to emulate Tendulkar's style by playing down the ground more often than not.

Rashid Khan will represent Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup for the second time in his career. He added that he is unaware of how his batting style has changed over the years. While speaking to The Cricket Monthly, Rashid said:

"Batting-wise, I always loved watching Sachin Tendulkar. [Back then] I wasn't the kind of player with a mindset of hitting sixes. I loved playing down the ground, singles, boundaries. I don't know how and why I changed my mind to now mainly focusing on hitting sixes."

Apart from his lethal leg-spin bowling, his batting has proven to be an asset on several occasions in international and franchise cricket. Playing as a lower order batsman, he has scored plenty of handy runs for his side. He has helped release pressure in run chases due to his ability to settle in quickly at the crease.

Loved watching Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble: Rashid Khan

As a leg-spinner, Rashid Khan imagined himself bowling as Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble. He claims that his trait of bowling faster through the air is inspired by these players.

Afridi and Kumble were not huge turners of the ball and bowled rather quickly through the air than the rest. While both were equipped with their variations, Rashid Khan has taken leg spin to a whole other dimension. He added:

"[Bowling-wise], definitely Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble. Even at home, playing against my brothers, I was bowling quicker legspin [like Afridi and Kumble]. I loved watching them on TV. I still watch videos [of them] on YouTube - there are so many things I learned from them and still do. "

He added that he dreamt of being like these three players and it was bleak at the time with no prominent Afghanistan cricket team present.

