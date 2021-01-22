“I can be called a bowling all-rounder” – Shardul Thakur ready to perform with the bat

Shardul Thakur claimed he can act as a bowling all-rounder for India in the future, expressing confidence in his batting ability. The 29-year-old backed himself to make useful contributions with the bat in the foreseeable future as well.

Shardul Thakur made a roaring return to Test cricket in Brisbane, two years after making his Test debut. After seeing his debut against West Indies in 2018 come to an abrupt end owing to an injury, Shardul Thakur contributed with both bat and ball in India’s memorable 3-wicket win.

Speaking to PTI from his home town in Palghar district, Shardul Thakur explained that he sees himself as an all-rounder rather than a pure bowler.

“Yes, I can be called a bowling all-rounder, I have that ability to bat and even in future, whenever I get my opportunity to bat, I am going to contribute useful runs to the team's total”

Shardul Thakur showed his batting prowess on Day 3 in Brisbane, as he stitched together a 123-run partnership with Washington Sundar in the 1st innings. He ended up scoring 67 while batting at No.8 and earned praise for his confident stroke play against the Australian attack. Thakur showed great composure to navigate India out of a precarious position when they were 186/6 and played all the shots expected out of an able batsman.

Analysts pondered whether Shardul Thakur can be the long-term solution for India’s lower order batting woes. Notably, none of the Indian pacers apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar bat. With Shardul Thakur having seven first-class fifties to his name and proving his mettle in Australia, he could be an ideal pick to beef up India’s batting depth in the future.

Shardul Thakur doesn’t regret missing out on a fifer

He picked 7 wickets in Brisbane

While many went gaga over Shardul Thakur’s batting, it is easy to forget he picked up seven wickets in the match as well. The fast bowler hit the deck hard and swung the ball, as he looked at home in just his second Test for India.

Despite coming tantalisingly close to a 5-wicket haul in the 2nd innings, Shardul Thakur doesn’t regret missing out on it to Mohammed Siraj.

“No, I don't regret on missing a fifer in the second innings. I mean, it would have been okay if I had taken a fifer but I am really happy for Siraj and I really wished that he should get five wickets because he was going through a lot of hard time”

With one Australian wicket left, both Shardul Thakur and Mouhammed Siraj were on 4 wickets each. As luck would have it, it was Thakur who took the catch to dismiss Josh Hazlewood, with Mohammed Siraj finishing as India’s leading wicket-taker of the series.

“This was an emotional series for him. He (Siraj) lost his father recently and he mentioned that how his father wanted to him to play cricket. Even though he is not present here in this world, he is watching him from the heavens and he would have been really happy seeing him taking five wickets. So, when I took that catch, I was really, really (happy). I was like, thank god Siraj got five wickets”