"I am confident that he will be fit" - Andrew McDonald on Cameron Green ahead of India tour

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald insisted that all-rounder Cameron Green will be fit in time for the first Test against India, starting on February 9 in Nagpur. McDonald believes Green must train creatively to sustain the grueling four-Test series in India.

Green and Mitchell Starc are racing against time to return to fitness for the India tour. The pair sustained finger injuries during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, forcing them to miss the final game in Sydney. Earlier, both remained doubtful for the marquee Test series in India.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the former all-rounder conceded:

"I am confident that he will be fit in the time frame that has been given. The challenge will be to make sure that we can be creative in the way that he trains and make sure that his body is in order to mitigate if something else goes wrong, which can always happen when you’re coming back from an injury."

McDonald opened up on the youngster's decision to bat in Australia's first innings, stating that the medical team did a commendable job.

"The medical team have done an outstanding job. We’re confident and feel that he will be ready for that first Test match against India. The risk was not there to lengthen the injury and that’s why he batted in that first innings. So the time frame remains the same as the initial prognosis for his return from injury. He’ll be fit and available for that first Test match."

Green faced 177 deliveries in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, scoring 51 as Australia declared at 575-8 to gain a lead of 386. Thereafter, Australia bowled South Africa out for 204 to win by an innings and 182 runs. Green also claimed a fifer in the first innings of the Test.

"We feel as though we don’t need that match practice as such" - Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

McDonald also claimed Australia don't need a warm-up game ahead of alien conditions in India, stating how they did it before their Pakistan tour.

"We feel as though seven days is ample time to get ready and to make sure we maintain freshness throughout the whole four Test match series. We had some success doing that, going to Pakistan. We had a shortened period on the ground there."

"This time, they have planned a three-day camp in Sydney for all players not involved in the Big Bash League finals before embarking on the gruelling tour. We can be creative in our own conditions. We’ve done it before with the Pakistan build-up in Melbourne. Dusting up wickets. Fit for purpose."

Australia haven't won a Test series in India since 2004.

