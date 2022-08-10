“I’d imagine that he will be selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia" - New Zealand Cricket CEO on the possibility of Trent Boult playing the tournament 

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult stunned the cricketing world earlier today (August 10) with his desire to be released from the central contract list. The left-arm seamer's decision comes on the back of a hectic cricketing calendar, where he will only partake in T20 franchise cricket and for the national team on a sporadic basis.

With Boult not being included on the contract list, he will only be considered for selection in the event of an injury to centrally contracted and domestic players. The 33-year-old will partake in New Zealand's upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, but is likely to be a rare sight on the international circuit post the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Expecting Boult to play the all-important tournament in Australia, New Zealand Cricket's Chief Executive David White told stuff.co.nz:

"I’d imagine that he will be selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia, because he’s been a big part of our plans and preparation for that. He knows he will be playing a significantly less amount of international cricket."

White added:

"We’ve said to him that, in the future, priority for selection will be given to centrally contracted Black Caps and domestic players. Although, we will, on a case-by-case basis, consider him,"

SInce making his debut for the Blackcaps in 2011, Boult has gone on to represent the nation in 78 Tests, 93 ODIs and 44 T20I fixture. He has been a vital cog in the team's success in ICC events over the years as well.

"I think it’s fair to say there’s more likelihood of him participating in global events than bilateral cricket" - New Zealand Cricket CEO on Boult's involvement in the future

The brutal cricketing calendar has forced several cricketers to take a step back in the past few months. South Africa's Quinton de Kock chose to retire from Test cricket in order to spend time with his family while England's Ben Stokes quit ODI cricket as he termed the prospect of playing all formats of the game as 'unsustainable'.

Despite the number of T20 leagues being spawned across the globe, the international cricketing schedule remains the same, rendering it almost impossible for players to maintain their fitness as well as mental health.

Speaking about what the future holds for Boult now, White said:

"I think it’s fair to say there’s more likelihood of him participating in global events than bilateral cricket. He’s just found it very demanding with a young family and wife he wants to spend more time with."

He added:

"We’ve tried to manage his workload, but he’s found it increasingly difficult. But I also think the combination of Covid and managed isolation over the last few years has had an impact as well. I know that Trent’s found that difficult.”

Did the left-arm seamer make the right decision by reducing his national team workload? Let us know what you think.

