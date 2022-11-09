Former Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has called for a reduction in the number of T20 internationals, saying there are quite a few meaningless games in the format. Instead, Paine suggested that all T20 cricket must be franchised and that the selectors should pick their players from there.

Australia have featured in 44 T20 internationals over the last two years, including two World Cups, which make up 25 percent of their entire history of matches in this version since playing their first in 2005. These fixtures are devoid of those played by the Australians in tournaments like the BBL, IPL, and The Hundred.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#T20WorldCup | @ARamseyCricket cricket.com.au/news/andrew-mc… Andrew McDonald and his fellow selectors have time to reflect on potential personnel changes given Australia's next T20I assignment is nine months away. Andrew McDonald and his fellow selectors have time to reflect on potential personnel changes given Australia's next T20I assignment is nine months away.#T20WorldCup | @ARamseyCricket cricket.com.au/news/andrew-mc…

Speaking on SEN's Sportsday, Paine observed how Australia have played 'meaningless' T20 matches and warm-up games that hardly anyone wanted to watch. The veteran also believes that T20 World Cups must happen every four years.

"I’ve got some views on T20 cricket, I’d like to see it just franchised all around the world and then you just play World Cups every four years. I think we play too much meaningless T20 cricket and we’ve seen this year even in the warm-up games and some other series, no one wants to watch it. You’re getting small crowds to big venues and it just looks bad and then you get to the Big Bash and everyone has seen enough T20, so that’s waning as well."

Australia's unsuccessful defense of their T20 crown came on the back of suggestions that they looked 'flat', with the players also admitting to fatigue after playing eight matches in 24 days across seven cities, including a trip to India.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed that it was 'probably the longest lead in we’ve ever had' and they breathed 'a sigh of relief' when the players finally got to the tournament.

"People want to watch the best players in the country playing in their domestic tournaments" - Tim Paine

Tim Paine. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Tasmanian also feels that cutting out T20Is frees up time in the calendar. Paine added:

"Get your star players playing in those franchises and their local leagues, then pick your best teams, have a World Cup and let Test cricket be the centrepiece around it. People want to watch the best players in the country playing in their domestic tournaments, and I think if we took a huge chunk of T20 international cricket out, it opens up time in the calendar for the Big Bash."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Australia's T20 World Cup hopes are over



#SLvENG | #T20WorldCup They made it tricky for themselves later on, but England are through to the semi-finals.Australia's T20 World Cup hopes are over They made it tricky for themselves later on, but England are through to the semi-finals.Australia's T20 World Cup hopes are over#SLvENG | #T20WorldCup

Australia started their World Cup defense meekly, losing to New Zealand by 89 runs. It meant they kept playing catch-up to cover for that massive margin in the remaining games; however, it was a failed attempt.

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 6108 votes