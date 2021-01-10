"I haven't even hit a BBL six yet" - Cameron Green after hitting four sixes during his knock of 84 against India

Cameron Green announced his arrival into Test cricket with a swashbuckling knock of 84 on day four of the third Test against India.

The highly-rated youngster made India toil with a knock that included four sixes and eight fours, as he reached his maiden international half-century.

With the Aussies under a bit of pressure having lost two quick wickets, Cameron Green batted sensibly and took his side to lunch without any further damage.

The 21-year-old then rolled his sleeves in the second session, and treated the Sydney crowd to some brilliant batting carnage. He added 64 quick runs to finish on 84 and give Australia a comprehensive lead over India.

Following his six-hitting barrage, the all-rounder spoke about his innings.

"It's pretty crazy. I haven't even hit a BBL six yet so I don't know how it really happened but yeah I'll take it. I knew we only had five minutes until tea so I couldn't really hang around and nudge them round so I kind of had to go for it," Green said.

Cameron Green made a career-best 84 before being caught behind off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. His knock helped Australia set India a target of 407.

Cameron Green wants to play in all three formats for Australia



Cameron Green also spoke about his intentions to play for Australia in all three formats of cricket. The youngster made his Australia debut in the third ODI against India and scored 21 runs off 27 deliveries in the game.

However, his lack of experience in limited-overs cricket may mean that he is used only for Test matches in the near future.

"Of course you would love to do that," Green said about his aspirations to play for Australia in all three formats. "I've really only performed in Shield cricket so that might take me a few years, but you can always dream to do that."