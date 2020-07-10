I feel frustrated and angry: Stuart Broad after being dropped for first Test against West Indies

Stuart Broad opined that he had earned the right to don the whites after stellar performances against Australia and South Africa.

Stuart Broad even sought clarification from the national selector about his future in the England side.

England pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that he felt 'frustrated' and 'angry' after being left out of the first Test against West Indies at The Ageas Bowl.

In an interview with Sky Sports Cricket before the start of Day 3, the right-arm pacer talked about how the past couple of days have been particularly tough.

"I am not a particularly emotional person but I've found the last couple of days quite tough. To say I was disappointed would be an understatement--you are disappointed if you drop your phone and the screen breaks," said Stuart Broad.

Stuart Broad also reiterated how he had performed exceptionally during the Ashes and the tour to South Africa that followed, opining that he had earned the right to don the whites against the West Indies.

"I feel frustrated, angry, gutted because it's quite a hard decision to understand. I've probably bowled the best I've ever bowled the last couple of years, I felt like it was my shirt," added Stuart Broad.

Stuart Broad had enjoyed a memorable Ashes series last summer, taking 23 wickets at an average of 26.65. Additionally, he was the leading wicket-taker for England during their 3-1 success over South Africa in the winter.

England opted for Mark Wood over Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad also mentioned that he had a chat with Ben Stokes the night before the match where the latter conveyed that the team management wanted to go in with extra pace on the Ageas Bowl track.

Stuart Broad was particularly dejected by the ouster and even revelaed that he spoken to Ed Smith and asked for more clarity about his future. He further noted that he received positive feedback during that discussion.

Stuart Broad, with 485 wickets under his belt, is the second-highest Test wicket taker in England's cricketing history. And,even though he was omitted from the side for the first Test against the West Indies, one reckons that he still might have a bit of cricket left in him.